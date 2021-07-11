The statistics are overwhelming. The people who are being infected this summer by COVID-19 are overwhelmingly those who have not been vaccinated against this disease. Of those who are dying from it, 99% were unvaccinated. Those numbers hold true for New Hampshire as they do for the nation. Since Feb. 1, 99% of COVID cases here and 98% of the deaths have been unvaccinated persons.

People have a right to make their own health care decisions but it appears that ignorance, indifference, or politics is creating this dangerous vaccine divide. Whatever the reason, the fact is that those who decline their shots are not only putting themselves at risk. They risk other lives as well, most especially children’s lives. They are not as susceptible to the disease as are adults, but vaccines for them are still in trial phases and likely won’t be ready when school resumes in the fall.

Not nearly as important but nonetheless of concern is that public transportation rules and mask mandates must remain in place so long as viral hotspots endure.

The upside of vaccination far outweighs the downside, both for individuals and for our society.

