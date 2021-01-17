Gov. Chris Sununu has wisely revised New Hampshire COVID-19 vaccination protocols along the lines of KISS, an age-old acronym for Keep It Simple, Stupid.
Everyone age 65 and older are now in Phase 1B, an age threshold recommended earlier last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While New Hampshire’s initial plan wasn’t as complicated as some other states, it was still confusing to figure out where one stood in line.
Some nursing homes expressed the concern that opening up the vaccine to this larger population (several hundred thousand Granite Staters) would endanger their residents getting the required booster shot. Sununu’s plan should allay that concern. People in Phase1B may start signing up for their shots this Friday; but they won’t actually take their turn until the state is satisfied of adequate supplies for round two of Phase 1A.
If you qualify for 1B, as of this Friday you can go to the state vaccine website www.vaccines.nh.gov and register. You might want to give the site a few days before trying it. We expect a lot of folks are going to visit. (If you don’t have web access, telephone 211 for assistance.)
Once you have registered, you can expect an email confirming this and providing a date, time, and location for your vaccination. You will have to prove your age when you arrive. A license or Social Security card will suffice.
The governor was right to put the most vulnerable citizens in the first phase. Those in congregant living settings such as county and private nursing homes and other assisted living have been hit hardest by this pandemic. So have their caregivers and other medical staff and first responders. With that process in place, it makes sense to widen the circle.