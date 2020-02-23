Debating U.S. immigration policy is one thing. But there should be no dispute when it comes to illegal aliens who traffic in lethal drugs. They should be deported.

Yet the ACLU in New Hampshire apparently opposes law enforcement briefly detaining such illegal aliens so that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) can pick them up.

The ACLU has sued the Valley Street jail on behalf of an illegal alien arrested last year on a felony fentanyl trafficking charge. The particular charge was dropped and a judge ordered the man released. But jail employees alerted ICE in time for the man to be taken into custody and deported.

According to ICE, “a detainer requests that a (law enforcement agency) notify ICE as early as practicable ... before a removable alien is released from criminal custody and then briefly maintain custody of the alien for up to 48 hours to allow DHS to assume custody for removal purposes.”

And what is wrong with that?

U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire Scott Murray acknowledged that reasonable people can debate the merits of immigration policy. But he noted that when a so-called “sanctuary jurisdiction refuses to honor an immigration detainer and releases a felon onto the street, all of our citizens are endangered.”

“The reality is that criminals can shelter behind sanctuary policies to the detriment of everyone else in society. This is especially true if you are an interstate drug dealer looking for a place to hide while hooking Granite Staters on your deadly product,” Murray said.

We didn’t realize that Valley Street was a sanctuary, although jail superintendent Dave Dionne says the jail doesn’t notify ICE in these situations. Perhaps the county commissioners and state authorities ought to make sure that he does.

