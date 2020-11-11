We have always enjoyed watching Manchester’s Veterans Day Parade as a way to say something of a personal “thank you” to the military veterans either participating in the parade or themselves attending it. Sadly, that cannot happen today, Veterans Day of 2020. The parade, like so many things in this year of a pandemic, had to be cancelled.
That doesn’t mean that we won’t be thinking of veterans today. At 11 a.m., we will stop whatever we are doing in order to think of veterans, past and present, dating all the way back to the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 when the guns of World War I finally fell silent. Eerily, a killer even more disastrous than that war, the Spanish influenza, was already ravaging the world. Today’s COVID-19 epidemic hasn’t as yet been as bad, but it has been destructive. It concentrates especially hard on the age groups that include surviving veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.
The week’s good news of successful coronavirus vaccine trials is a blessing that may make this Veterans Day one to remember for years to come. Perhaps next year, we will remember it at the parade. By the way, Manchester’s Veterans Council will hold a ceremony at Veterans Park at 10:30 this morning. Attendees should wear their masks.