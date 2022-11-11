Whereas it has long been our custom to commemorate November 11, the anniversary of the ending of World War I, by paying tribute to the heroes of that tragic struggle and by rededicating ourselves to the cause of peace; and
Whereas in the intervening years the United States has been involved in two other great military conflicts, which have added millions of veterans living and dead to the honor rolls of this Nation; and
Whereas the Congress passed a concurrent resolution on June 4, 1926 (44 Stat. 1982), calling for the observance of November 11 with appropriate ceremonies, and later provided in an act approved May 13, 1938 (52 Stat. 351), that the eleventh of November should be a legal holiday and should be known as Armistice Day; and
Whereas, in order to expand the significance of that commemoration and in order that a grateful Nation might pay appropriate homage to the veterans of all its wars who have contributed so much to the preservation of this Nation, the Congress, by an act approved June 1, 1954 (68 Stat. 168), changed the name of the holiday to Veterans Day:
Now, Therefore, I, Dwight D. Eisenhower, President of the United States of America, do hereby call upon all of our citizens to observe Thursday, November 11, 1954, as Veterans Day. On that day let us solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air, and on foreign shores, to preserve our heritage of freedom, and let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain. I also direct the appropriate officials of the Government to arrange for the display of the flag of the United States on all public buildings on Veterans Day.
In order to insure proper and widespread observance of this anniversary, all veterans, all veterans’ organizations, and the entire citizenry will wish to join hands in the common purpose. Toward this end, I am designating the Administrator of Veterans’ Affairs as Chairman of a Veterans Day National Committee, which shall include such other persons as the Chairman may select, and which will coordinate at the national level necessary planning for the observance. I am also requesting the heads of all departments and agencies of the Executive branch of the Government to assist the National Committee in every way possible.
In Witness Whereof, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the United States of America to be affixed.
DONE at the City of Washington this eighth day of October in the year of our Lord nineteen hundred and fifty-four, and of the Independence of the United States of America the one hundred and seventy-ninth.
Mount Washington Commission chairman Jeb Bradley has made it clear that the natural environment at New Hampshire’s highest point must be protected even as services for its many visitors are maintained. He and his fellow commissioners say that the summit master plan they adopted last month wi…
Other than perhaps being the perfect name for every comfort dog living off the government Gravy Train (feel free to boo), a boondoggle is work or an activity that is wasteful or pointless; it just has the appearance of having value.
The New Hampshire gubernatorial TV “debate” earlier this week was an easy win for incumbent Chris Sununu. It wasn’t that the Republican was that good. It was that Democratic opponent Dr. Tom Sherman was hapless and hopeless.
Call it the Inartful Dodger v. the Kitty Illiterate. As this year’s election campaigns draw, thankfully, to their end, New Hampshire’s major party candidates for U.S. Senate have reduced themselves to babbling incoherently.
Some nut in San Francisco takes a hammer to the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and therefore the Republican Party needs to be defeated at the polls. Everywhere. This is what passes for political logic these days.
Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas deserves reelection. Voters in the 4th district (in and around Manchester including Londonderry) are lucky to have him representing their interests on a small but important part of New Hampshire’s unique government.
When you watch a movie about real events or an adaptation of a book to the screen, you can expect a measure of creative license on the part of the director as the information is compressed to fit a commercially viable two-hour run time. Some facts are omitted, others are changed, but the bes…