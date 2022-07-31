All military veterans are owed our thanks for their service. Whether they deployed overseas or stateside or served through the Reserve or the National Guard, they were and are part of the fabric of our national defense.

It is easy for the rest of us to forget. Out of sight is often out of mind, alas. It often falls to veterans themselves to support their service brothers and sisters.

Friday, July 29, 2022

What’s the name? Old Man’s plaza puzzles

A memorial service for Dick Hamilton was, fittingly, scheduled for Friday morning in Franconia Notch, in which the Old Man of the Mountain presided for centuries from his lofty perch up on Cannon Mountain. But the question is, was the service to be held in Profile Plaza or Profiler Plaza?

Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Sunday, July 24, 2022
Friday, July 22, 2022

Admiral's mast: Navy lowers the boom

Sir, I have not yet begun to fight!” bellows Captain John Paul Jones from the rolling deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard to his British adversary’s demand for surrender.

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Playing politics: Even with school safety

Threats to school safety are especially top of mind these days in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, massacre. Attempting to take advantage of this for political gain is reprehensible.