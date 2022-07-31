All military veterans are owed our thanks for their service. Whether they deployed overseas or stateside or served through the Reserve or the National Guard, they were and are part of the fabric of our national defense.
It is easy for the rest of us to forget. Out of sight is often out of mind, alas. It often falls to veterans themselves to support their service brothers and sisters.
That is how the late Maurice McQuillen came to have his name given to an annual award that honors service to veterans. McQuillen saw action in the tank corps during World War II. When he came back to civilian life, he became a reporter and photographer for the Sunday News. He also became the editor of the Union Leader’s weekly Veterans page.
In that regard, Maurice did more than report on veterans affairs and needs. He wore his heart on his sleeve and would go out of his way to provide assistance to those in need.
Like her dad, she said, Commander Kenney “has done some things behind the scenes that folks don’t know about.”
Kenney’s 40 years of naval service have been followed by work that helped lead to the creation of the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. He is an ombudsman for the Navy Operational Support Center in Londonderry. He is also an advocate for helping New Hampshire service families when a member is deployed.
Maurice McQuillen would try to brush aside any compliments for him, but we think he would be proud of honoring those who help veterans today.
A memorial service for Dick Hamilton was, fittingly, scheduled for Friday morning in Franconia Notch, in which the Old Man of the Mountain presided for centuries from his lofty perch up on Cannon Mountain. But the question is, was the service to be held in Profile Plaza or Profiler Plaza?