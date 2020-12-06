The news was stunning: As of last week, the New Hampshire Veterans Home has lost 21 of its residents to COVID-19 in one month. That is out of a total population numbering less than 140.

In addition, the outbreak has included more than 40 veterans testing positive as well as nearly 50 of the staff.

Given that the Tilton facility had no pandemic-positive tests up until Nov. 10, it shows how dramatically the virus can spread and how vulnerable to it are the elderly. It also underscores what state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said last week: this isn’t your average influenza.

A deadly outbreak of similar proportions hit an Illinois veterans home last month, leaving 27 dead. There, the governor and veterans officials have initiated an independent investigation. Here, Gov. Chris Sununu has praised the Tilton home director for a “phenomenal” job.

That may well be the case. As noted, the virus is a formidable foe. Still, given the numbers, a review is in order here and we would think the governor and the director would welcome one. It may provide valuable lessons as to what steps should or should not be taken in the future.

Meanwhile, please give a thought and prayer to those veterans who died and to those who mourn them.

