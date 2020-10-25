Post-election, we suggest Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Gov. Chris Sununu each take a breath and agree to work together to address the homeless problems that have been further aggravated by the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The erection of a virtual Hooverville on the grounds of the county courthouse in Manchester vexes many people, as do the encampments along the Merrimack River. Removing them might be an out-of-sight, out-of-mind tactic but it will not do much to address a longstanding and frustrating problem.
The problem has many components. Mental health issues and drug abuse are just two. Lack of housing is another and overnight shelters aren’t the answer for some.
To deal with the pandemic, Gov. Sununu established various committees to address it. These might serve as a model for the formation of groups to tackle the intractable issues of the homeless.