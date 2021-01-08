It appears that Hillsborough County’s head jailer either has no clue about certain aspects of his command duties or no concerns about his job security. Perhaps it’s both.
How the COVID-19 pandemic has been allowed to run rampant at the Valley Street jail, the largest such county facility in New Hampshire, is difficult to understand. Until just recently, there was no testing for the virus at the jail and thus no quarantining of inmates. When testing was finally initiated, it was found that at least half of the 203 inmates and two dozen jail staff have been infected. And now the jail is giving out masks!
A judge has chalked this up to a “cavalier” attitude by head jailer Willie Scurry, who initially claimed to know nothing of CDC guidelines for COVID-19. But what of the Hillsborough County Commissioners who, allegedly, oversee their jailer? They seem to have been blissfully unaware that one of their chief properties and an area of responsibility has been a potential super-spreader of the dangerous virus for months now. Did Scurry also have a cavalier attitude toward his bosses?
And what of the state’s responsibility here? One would think such a sizable congregant setting would command the attention of state health officials. But Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette looked like she was pointing fingers at the City of Manchester when asked about the issue this week. It was news to us, and apparently to the city health department, that the city was primarily responsible for the jail and its “residents,” as Shibinette terms them. But not to worry, she said, her department has now taken over. Thanks, but we will still worry.