Having legislators in Concord write the visitation rules for hospitals and nursing homes strikes us as bad medicine. But those facilities need very much to understand why such a measure is even under consideration.
Largely a side effect from the COVID pandemic, some facilities pushed the panic button and left patients to die deprived of the comfort of having their loved ones with them at the end. That circumstance also put even more pressure on doctors and nurses who would have to be the last persons the dying would ever get to see.
Understandably, hospitals and nursing homes were overwhelmed when the pandemic struck. Isolating the infected was all-important. But some facilities were overly strict, even officious, in how they applied the rules.
“To leave him alone was so cruel that it made me sick,” Rice testified in support of her legislation.
When Rice went to Hawaii where a brother was hospitalized with COVID (he would later die), she was permitted to visit him. A doctor told Rice that she was her brother’s medicine and everyone should have their medicine with them.
It’s unclear if Hawaii has a law on the topic or whether this doctor and hospital have simply adapted a sensible protocol.
The N.H. Hospital Association has indicated a willingness to work with Rep. Rice on compromise language for her bill. We think that’s admirable but the wrong approach. Instead, both the hospital association and the N.H. Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes, should promulgate clear rules on visitations during epidemic situations, with the emphasis on how to safely allow them, rather than prohibiting them.
We doubt that Aldermen Joe Kelly Levasseur and Ed Sapienza were satisfied with the non-answers they received on the matter of costs to Manchester taxpayers to restore train service to Boston. They have been around City Hall long enough to know that “we don’t know yet” is not a good sign.
Now that a Manchester firefighter has said he was wrong about others illegally collecting extra pay, will that be an end to the matter? The man had claimed that some in the department were being paid for fire calls to which they did not respond when off-duty.
In the matter of the coming election for one of New Hampshire’s two U.S. Senate seats, the pundits (and some political science whizzes) sound, as they too often do, like extensions of the Democratic Party.
So long as the facts don’t get in their way, the proponents of reviving costly commuter trains to Boston will continue on their way. Witness Mayor Joyce Craig and friends’ current hunt for the best place to park trains overnight.
A bill in the legislature to outlaw vote-counting machines is a solution looking for a non-existing problem. We have to wonder if this is another attempt by supporters of Donald Trump to persist with his intentional lying about the 2020 presidential election.