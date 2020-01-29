That was pretty cheap treatment of a state department head by the Democrats on the Executive Council last week. They refused a small and customary pay increase for Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut.
This is a case of compensation based on politics, not competency. Edelblut is working hard at the job. But it’s not in the direction that Councilor Andru Volinsky and company want.
They want the status quo in education. Edelblut wants to innovate and succeed, as in providing the best education possible for our children. That includes public schools and public charter schools, the latter of which is a curse word to the Democrats.
The councilors’ legislative counterparts have also shown their displeasure with Edelblut by twice declining federal money that the commissioner worked to secure and that would help continue those charter schools.
Volinsky has already called for Edelblut’s resignation over the charter funding issue. Failing in that effort, it was no surprise to see the councilor refuse the man a raise.
It was also not surprising last week that Volinsky, who wants to unseat Gov. Chris Sununu this year, was pontificating on his role as a councilor.
“I recognize the governor has a very hard job to do, lots of balls in the air,” he told our State House reporter Kevin Landrigan. “And I’ve pledged not to make his job harder for my political benefit.”