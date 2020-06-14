Good for Andru Volinsky and his fellow Democrats on the Executive Council for thwarting Gov. Chris Sununu’s reckless plan to “demean” (in Volinsky’s words) the state’s Board of Education.
Where does Sununu get off trying to mess with the makeup of the board? Imagine wanting to add to it a young (29 years old) businessman from one of the state’s largest cities (Nashua).
So what if Ryan Terrell has a degree from Southern New Hampshire University? He only came to New Hampshire, nine years ago, to go to college. He should now go back from whence he came (New Orleans), and volunteer for public service there.
Not that it’s likely he would be accepted for such a position there, either. As Councilor Volinksy explained, Terrell has “absolutely no qualifications for the job.”
We had hoped to further back up Volinsky on this point, but for some reason we were unable to find just what those necessary qualifications are or where they are listed.
Perhaps fellow Democrat Debora Pignatelli knows. She did tell Terrell she could recommend other boards where he could get some volunteer experience. She also very nicely offered to give Sununu the names of three other “persons of color” with the super-secret qualifications for the education board.
Yep, Ryan Terrell is a black man, and that may have been his real problem. Why? Well, as Volinsky so nicely put it, Gov. Sununu was engaging in “tokenism” by nominating Terrell. Volinsky later said he was sorry if the remark offended anyone; but at least he confined his apology to the news media and not to Terrell himself.
Being told that one is not only unqualified but has been nominated solely because of one’s skin color couldn’t have made Terrell feel any better, but, hey, this isn’t about him.
It’s really about Volinsky running for governor. He and Pignatelli are not about to let a Republican make a selection that, in their warped thinking, is all about race. That, after all, is part and parcel of the Democrats’ playbook. Republicans need not apply.