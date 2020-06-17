On Wednesday, June 10, Concord’s Executive Councilor, Democratic lawyer Andru Volinsky, engineered a 3-2 vote to turn down Gov. Sununu’s nomination of Ryan Terrell to the state Board of Education.

In a state that is 96% white our all-white state Board of Education had a chance for racial diversity with Terrell’s nomination. Sununu had nominated Terrell to the board on May 20, several days before George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter protests. Terrell, a specialist in digital systems, is a 2014 graduate of Southern New Hampshire University through the College Unbound program and grew up in New Orleans.

The African American systems analyst did not meet Volinsky’s test of being a professional union-approved educationist and spender.

Not only racial but skills diversity was lost to our state at a time when computer virtual learning has just been required for all students due to the coronavirus. What better time to have someone who loves our state and is in the computer field for a living bringing that skill set to our state board?

Volinsky said it was demeaning to the board and accused Governor Sununu of “tokenism.” Wow! (Editor’s note: Volinsky later apologized for the word, but not to the nominee.)

Sununu countered that Terrell was “absolutely brilliant,” adding that the state board needs a focus on “efficiency and systems,” and he said that a person of color would bring diversity to the board.

“Whether racism was involved in me not being appointed, I can’t speak to that,” said Terrell.

“Claremont Andy” Volinsky wants a state income tax, so anyone who might be able to improve systems and reduce costs has to go. His bias sends a bad message to our African American community and shows how ill suited he would be as a governor for all the people.

Charles Douglas’ editorial is reprinted from the Bow Times.

Saturday, June 13, 2020
Friday, June 12, 2020
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Sunday, June 07, 2020
Editorials

Political pandemic: Sununu has dealt well with all that

We sympathize with Gov. Chris Sununu in dealing with politics in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. The charge is false that his is a political double standard, allowing only those large-scale gatherings with which he agrees, i.e., demonstrations concerning the senseless death of a black…

Friday, June 05, 2020
Editorials

D-Day 76 years ago

Tomorrow (Saturday, June 6) is the 76th anniversary of the Allies’ D-Day invasion at Normandy. How many Americans today are at all familiar with the meaning of the term Allies in this context? Or of Normandy? Or even of what conflict they reference?

Editorials

Another veteran goes

Thinking of the D-Day anniversary tomorrow, we note the passing of another member of what author Tom Brokaw called the Greatest Generation.

Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Editorials

There are no excuses

There is no excuse for the death of a black man at the hands (and knees) of police officers in Minneapolis 10 days ago. The rage manifested by protests across the nation is understandable. It is understandable whether one is black or white although the latter cannot possibly understand it at…

Editorials

Public's right to know

Two related New Hampshire Supreme Court decisions announced last week amount to a significant victory for the public’s right to know what those who govern in its name are doing.

Sunday, May 31, 2020