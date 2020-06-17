On Wednesday, June 10, Concord’s Executive Councilor, Democratic lawyer Andru Volinsky, engineered a 3-2 vote to turn down Gov. Sununu’s nomination of Ryan Terrell to the state Board of Education.
In a state that is 96% white our all-white state Board of Education had a chance for racial diversity with Terrell’s nomination. Sununu had nominated Terrell to the board on May 20, several days before George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter protests. Terrell, a specialist in digital systems, is a 2014 graduate of Southern New Hampshire University through the College Unbound program and grew up in New Orleans.
The African American systems analyst did not meet Volinsky’s test of being a professional union-approved educationist and spender.
Not only racial but skills diversity was lost to our state at a time when computer virtual learning has just been required for all students due to the coronavirus. What better time to have someone who loves our state and is in the computer field for a living bringing that skill set to our state board?
Volinsky said it was demeaning to the board and accused Governor Sununu of “tokenism.” Wow! (Editor’s note: Volinsky later apologized for the word, but not to the nominee.)
Sununu countered that Terrell was “absolutely brilliant,” adding that the state board needs a focus on “efficiency and systems,” and he said that a person of color would bring diversity to the board.
“Whether racism was involved in me not being appointed, I can’t speak to that,” said Terrell.
“Claremont Andy” Volinsky wants a state income tax, so anyone who might be able to improve systems and reduce costs has to go. His bias sends a bad message to our African American community and shows how ill suited he would be as a governor for all the people.