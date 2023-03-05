Equally baffling is Attorney General John Formella’s opinion that the practice doesn’t violate the Right-to-Know Law. Perhaps it doesn’t violate the letter of the law (or a manual of procedures that the council follows). But it certainly violates the intent of having the public’s business conducted in public view. The state’s top law enforcement officer should be making that clear.
Wheeler defends the practice by saying that no vote he has taken in this manner has changed a majority approval or rejection of the issue at hand. He notes that all such votes are recorded and become public — at some point.
But that point may be weeks after the issue has been aired and voted on in public by the other four councilors in the council chamber adjacent to the governor’s office in the State House. It is unlikely that the public or news media are going to have the time to look backward by then.
Credit fellow Councilor Cinde Warmington for bringing this practice to public attention.
“I believe the council has a right to know how all councilors have voted,” she said. “The council exists to bring transparency to our government.”
The council needs to end this practice. It should do so by public vote by all councilors.
