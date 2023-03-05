We have great respect for Executive Councilor David Wheeler of Milford. Like others in his family, he has given much to New Hampshire in time and effort.

Why he has adopted the bizarre practice of “voting” on some issues in private after a meeting has ended and not in public at the council table is baffling.

Friday, March 03, 2023

Twice bitten: Districts in the dark

How is it that a bookkeeper who steals from one New Hampshire school district can be terminated and then be hired by a second district where she repeats the process?

Wednesday, March 01, 2023

Seat belt Sununu: Is he for mandate now?

Since when has Gov. Chris Sununu been in favor of a mandatory seat belt law for New Hampshire adults? And if he isn’t, why is he allowing a state office to testify for a bill to do just that?

Touchy Democrats: Backing Old Joe

Politico reporter and columnist Jonathan Martin recently wrote on a matter that is too touchy for most elected Democrats to address, at least on the record.

Sunday, February 26, 2023

Nikki and Ray: Balderdash in spades

The nonsense that today’s politicians generate should leave no one to wonder why so many people have tuned them out. Two examples plucked from last week’s news make the point. We chose one Republican, one Democrat.

Ed Dupont RIP: Gave much to NH

We were sorry to read of the passing of Ed Dupont, a quiet, hard-working soul who brought his all to help New Hampshire in ways large and small.

Friday, February 24, 2023

Kabuki theater: It's the same ole plot

The debate over New Hampshire’s bare-minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, $290 bucks for a 40-hour week, is nearly an annual event with a predictable plot and familiar players.

Two for school: Civics and robotics

Two items that we can applaud from Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget proposal have to do with robotics and civics. The first is becoming more widely associated with America’s future success in a science-driven, competitive world. The second is paid little more than lip service in too many of our schools.

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

A year of war: No peace in sight

It has been one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the situation remains dire. The conflict has caused immense suffering for the people of Ukraine. The invasion was a brazen violation of international law and only the latest iteration of Russian aggression against a neighbor. As …