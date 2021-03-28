Vote here, ok: But vaccine? Beat it!

New Hampshire wants to reserve its COVID-19 vaccine supplies for its own residents. Cries of anguish arose from some quarters when Gov. Chris Sununu said last week that this meant that out-of-state college students are not eligible here and will have to return to their home state if they want a shot.
Some of the angst came from those who would take exception to a Sununu position no matter what it might be. Others, though, wondered if it is sound policy to exclude a considerable cohort of a population that right now appears responsible for an uptick in the virus’ spread.
Sununu did allow that he would relent on the issue if and when it appears that New Hampshire will have an ample vaccine supply. We suppose the question could be put to a vote, but since out-of-state students seem to be able to vote here with no fuss or ID, their side would have the advantage.