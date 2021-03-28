New Hampshire wants to reserve its COVID-19 vaccine supplies for its own residents. Cries of anguish arose from some quarters when Gov. Chris Sununu said last week that this meant that out-of-state college students are not eligible here and will have to return to their home state if they want a shot.

Some of the angst came from those who would take exception to a Sununu position no matter what it might be. Others, though, wondered if it is sound policy to exclude a considerable cohort of a population that right now appears responsible for an uptick in the virus’ spread.

Sununu did allow that he would relent on the issue if and when it appears that New Hampshire will have an ample vaccine supply. We suppose the question could be put to a vote, but since out-of-state students seem to be able to vote here with no fuss or ID, their side would have the advantage.

Sunday, March 28, 2021
Editorials

Vote here, ok: But vaccine? Beat it!

New Hampshire wants to reserve its COVID-19 vaccine supplies for its own residents. Cries of anguish arose from some quarters when Gov. Chris Sununu said last week that this meant that out-of-state college students are not eligible here and will have to return to their home state if they wan…

Friday, March 26, 2021
Editorials

Budget games: Some items don't belong

Gov. Chris Sununu wanted to pave the way for a college-university merger by including the plan in state budget legislation. House budget members appear likely to slow that down considerably and rightly so. As huge a change as this one is, it deserves careful consideration on its own merits.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Editorials

My Cousin VINI: Good news from a stumble

So maybe New Hampshire contracted with My Cousin Vinny rather than with Vaccine Vini on arranging some COVID-19 shots? VINI is short for Vaccine and Immunization Network Interface, the state’s new online portal.

Nashua's good news: Wendy Hunt to lead Chamber
Editorials

Nashua's good news: Wendy Hunt to lead Chamber

Nashua’s business future looks brighter today with the announcement that Wendy Hunt is taking over as president and CEO of the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce. She starts her new job on Monday but from what we know of her, she’s already hard at it.

Sunday, March 21, 2021
Editorials

Spending decisions: Who's divvying up your dough?

Gov. Chris Sununu made a wise move last week in announcing that the Legislature will make most of the decisions as to the spending of the latest huge pot of U.S. taxpayer money being spread around the land by President Joe Biden and his lockstep Congress.

Editorials

A goodwill tour: What's there to 'sell' here?

When the national news media get a convenient cliché stuck in their noggins, it becomes unshakeable. One recent example: the reporting that the Biden team is traveling around the country in order “to sell” its $2 trillion spending plan. But just what is left to “sell” — and to whom — after P…

Editorials

Brentwood blues: A hard of hearing problem

Some Brentwood residents are in a dither because an item in the town-funded Brentwood Newsletter dared to question terms such as systemic racism and to criticize the motives of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Friday, March 19, 2021
Editorials

About that UNH merger: Key moment for Rep. Ladd

If there is strength in numbers, the dozen former trustees who signed a letter objecting to the merger of New Hampshire’s two higher education systems is hardly impressive. Given the hundreds if not thousands of former university system and community college system trustees who have served t…

Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Editorials

School choice: Options for more parents

The school choice bill before the state Senate this week is worthy of careful consideration. The objections to allowing more parents more choice for their children’s education are as numerous as they are weak. State Sen. Denise Ricciardi of Bedford did a good job of rebutting them in her op-…

Editorials

No Irish need apply: Sad about the parade

  • Updated

It was disappointing but not a great surprise that Manchester will not have its St. Patrick’s Day parade this year. Are the same people in charge of reopening the city’s schools also in charge of shamrocks?

Sunday, March 14, 2021
Friday, March 12, 2021
Editorials

Licenses to kill: 2nd DWI should end them

A 20-year-old Bow man lost his life in 2018 because another man, driving drunk for at least the third time, crashed into his vehicle. We don’t know how many more times Joseph Leonard of Derry may have driven while drunk, how many more times he may have endangered the lives of others on our r…

Editorials

Smoke detectors: Time to check and change

Hard as it is to believe that our recent spring-like weather is about to snap back on New Hampshire this weekend, the fact that we turn our clocks ahead Saturday night makes the spring tease even tougher to take. Who cares if the sun won’t set until almost 7 p.m. if it’s still going to feel …

Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Editorials

Staggering spending: NH delegation is at work

New Hampshire taxpayers shouldn’t be too upset with Sen. Maggie Hassan and her colleagues for voting a COVID-19 relief check to the convicted murderer of Manchester police officer Michael Briggs. Our congressional delegation did a lot worse than that.