Give him credit for intent, but new Secretary of State David Scanlan may be selling himself a little short regarding concerns about the integrity of New Hampshire elections. Apart from political haggling over redistricting, we think the great majority of Granite Staters have faith in our elections, in large part because of the work of election officials throughout the state and because of the standard set by the Secretary of State’s office.
Scanlan has now appointed a bipartisan group to look into ways to maintain voter confidence. Democrat Dick Swett and Republican Brad Cook have agreed to lead the effort. That’s all well and good and perhaps they will provide some ways to improve things. The first thing they should do is to persuade Bill Gardner to be their ex officio chairman.
Voting once wasn’t good enough for Alton’s Todd Krysiak. So in the 2016 election, he cast a ballot in Leominster, Mass. too. For that crime, he’ll pay nearly $5,000 in fines and penalties. He’ll also no longer be able to vote legally in New Hampshire. Let’s see if that stops him.
New Hampshire, contrary to popular opinion, is not a “home-rule” state. Much of what a town or city can or cannot do is the result of enabling legislation from Concord. That said, the Granite State’s independent streak doesn’t react kindly to folks at the state level making decisions that ou…