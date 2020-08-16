Once the party tickets were in place, (the upcoming conventions are a formality) it didn’t take long for the BS to start flying in both directions. Donald Trump tagged Kamala Harris as nasty, a mad woman. and possibly ineligible to run for Vice President.

Harris pronounced Trump responsible for pretty much everything that the COVID-19 pandemic has done in these United States.

There are plenty of reasons to fault Trump’s handling of the virus, but Harris foolishly overshot the mark in her very first veepstakes remarks.

As a National Review columnist noted, Harris’ blaming Trump for the “worst economic crisis since the Great Depression” ignores the role of the pandemic itself, and fails to note the similar economic crashes across much of the world.

She also claims that the Obama-Biden administration dealt successfully with the Ebola “pandemic.” But that outbreak was not a pandemic (defined as being worldwide or nearly so). Ebola was an epidemic limited mainly to Africa.

Such political hyperbole is nothing new. Even if it were, Donald J. Trump’s exaggerations and falsehoods should by now have given herd (or “heard”) immunity to much of the electorate.

But it still is disappointing to see the only new player in this fall’s presidential Final Four follow the pack right from the tip-off.

