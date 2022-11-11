The election is over and we are looking forward to several months of peace before the campaigning begins again for the New Hampshire primary. The Republican version is just a little more than a year from now. The Democrats are still deciding.
We look forward to being able to turn on the TV and surf YouTube without being told our country is on the ropes. All the dire-voiced actors can go back to making commercials for disaster movies and monster truck competitions. How will we manage in the silence that follows months of being told our nation is on the verge of collapse, explosion or implosion?
We call bunk on all of it. America remains great, and not despite its blemishes but because of them.
There is a Japanese expression — wabi-sabi — for the beauty only attainable in things imperfect, impermanent or incomplete. Our democracy is never complete or permanent. It needs to be tended and put to use for the beauty to manifest, as it did Tuesday.
And surely it is imperfect; our politicians and their flunkies and patrons spent billions this election cycle to magnify every flaw.
Yet out of all that chaos emerges our democracy, the mechanism through which we accommodate one another to live and work in peace for our own happiness, our families and communities.
God bless America and the veterans, voters and patriots who cherish it. America is its people. You can’t love one without loving the other.
Other than perhaps being the perfect name for every comfort dog living off the government Gravy Train (feel free to boo), a boondoggle is work or an activity that is wasteful or pointless; it just has the appearance of having value.
The New Hampshire gubernatorial TV “debate” earlier this week was an easy win for incumbent Chris Sununu. It wasn’t that the Republican was that good. It was that Democratic opponent Dr. Tom Sherman was hapless and hopeless.
Call it the Inartful Dodger v. the Kitty Illiterate. As this year’s election campaigns draw, thankfully, to their end, New Hampshire’s major party candidates for U.S. Senate have reduced themselves to babbling incoherently.
Some nut in San Francisco takes a hammer to the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and therefore the Republican Party needs to be defeated at the polls. Everywhere. This is what passes for political logic these days.
Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas deserves reelection. Voters in the 4th district (in and around Manchester including Londonderry) are lucky to have him representing their interests on a small but important part of New Hampshire’s unique government.
