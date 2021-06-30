The White House over the weekend was said to be “walking back” President Joe Biden’s bewildering statement that the bipartisan infrastructure “deal” he had reached with mainstreamers in Congress wasn’t really a deal at all unless the Democrats’ trillions of dollars in additional domestic spending was also approved. You don’t get one without the other, Biden had proclaimed, leaving dumbstruck the U.S. senators who had worked with him on the “deal.”
Never mind, Biden later said.
This White House is going to have quite a job if it expects to keep walking back this man’s pronouncements. He is not exactly fleet of foot oratorically.
But the gaffe pointed out that the deal Biden says he really, really has agreed to on infrastructure is still very much in doubt if his party doesn’t get, through so-called “reconciliation,” exactly what it wants on much more expensive and expansive social-welfare spending. With Democratic House and Senate bosses vowing to oppose the infrastructure deal unless they can also ram through this profligate spending, the “deal” looks more like a fix. The best outcome for taxpayers might be for it all to fail.