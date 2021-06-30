The White House over the weekend was said to be “walking back” President Joe Biden’s bewildering statement that the bipartisan infrastructure “deal” he had reached with mainstreamers in Congress wasn’t really a deal at all unless the Democrats’ trillions of dollars in additional domestic spending was also approved. You don’t get one without the other, Biden had proclaimed, leaving dumbstruck the U.S. senators who had worked with him on the “deal.”

Never mind, Biden later said.

This White House is going to have quite a job if it expects to keep walking back this man’s pronouncements. He is not exactly fleet of foot oratorically.

But the gaffe pointed out that the deal Biden says he really, really has agreed to on infrastructure is still very much in doubt if his party doesn’t get, through so-called “reconciliation,” exactly what it wants on much more expensive and expansive social-welfare spending. With Democratic House and Senate bosses vowing to oppose the infrastructure deal unless they can also ram through this profligate spending, the “deal” looks more like a fix. The best outcome for taxpayers might be for it all to fail.

Sunday, June 27, 2021

Parking lot perils: Goods worth a gander

Eight people from as far away as the Big Apple were captured in Salisbury, Mass., with fireworks, authorities in that state trumpeted after untold hours apparently deployed last weekend to the parking lots of New Hampshire retailers stalking shoppers with the likeliest out-of-state plates.

Friday, June 25, 2021

NH pols in a tizzy: Take a deep breath

Some New Hampshire Republicans (and not a few Democrats) are already suffering angst at the possibility that Gov. Chris Sununu may set his sights on a U.S. Senate seat next year. What will become of New Hampshire if the young man opts to save Washington from the clutches of Maggie Hassan and…

Say his name: Lincoln and June 19

The end of slavery in America was, as Joe Biden might put it, a big ***ing deal. The “Juneteenth” observance, now a federal holiday, marked the date in Texas in 1865 when an order was issued in conformance with the Emancipation Proclamation that President Lincoln had issued in the midst of t…

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Hear ye, hear ye: Goldhardt’s schooling

Manchester School Superintendent John Goldhardt is right to want multiple public sessions to encourage citizen input on his ambitious plans to consolidate the city’s high schools. He is also right that June and July are poor times to expect large turnouts. He thinks August and September are …

Mark Stebbins, R.I.P.: Manchester owes him much

The Greater Manchester’s Boys and Girls Club kicked off its summer fun activities at Camp Foster in Bedford this week. We wonder how many of the kids enjoying it know how much they (and their parents) owe to one of the individuals who did so much to make it happen.

Sunday, June 20, 2021

A good NH budget: Conservative appeal

Conservative legislators, and conservatives in general, should have little trouble getting behind the state budget package up for a final vote this week. The compromise reached on emergency executive power is reasonable. It sets a firm time limit of 90 days, after which the Legislature can v…

Liberal dismay: Sununu on the telly

A reader asked us what we thought of Democratic Party attacks on Gov. Chris Sununu for his appearance in a television ad campaign urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccinations. We thought them absurd.

Friday, June 18, 2021

The right thing to do

Credit U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen with sticking to a worthy objective. She has been working for years now to see that America pays back at least some of the Afghan citizens who risked their lives to help the U.S. in their country.

The wrong thing: Translating Title IX

The latest wrong thing being done in Washington is the Biden administration decision this week to help biological men invade the world of women’s sports.