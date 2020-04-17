Once the courts dispose of emergency COVID-19 funding questions (see related editorial), no doubt they will rush to take on the question of who gets to give haircuts.
Seriously, we don’t buy for a minute that a state licensing agency has jurisdiction (or would want it) over someone cutting their own family’s hair, whether barber shops are open or not.
Besides, the police are busy with more pressing cases of COVID-19 violations.
In Wolfeboro, a 72-year-old woman has been charged with drunk driving and other offenses after she was found “standing in the wreckage” of her overturned auto. It was 2:30 in the morning.
The police also charged the woman with violating the governor’s stay-at-home order. Hmmn. That order permits going out to shop for groceries. The woman might want to argue that she was out looking for chips or munchies to go with whatever she was drinking.