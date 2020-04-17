Once the courts dispose of emergency COVID-19 funding questions (see related editorial), no doubt they will rush to take on the question of who gets to give haircuts.

Seriously, we don’t buy for a minute that a state licensing agency has jurisdiction (or would want it) over someone cutting their own family’s hair, whether barber shops are open or not.

Besides, the police are busy with more pressing cases of COVID-19 violations.

In Wolfeboro, a 72-year-old woman has been charged with drunk driving and other offenses after she was found “standing in the wreckage” of her overturned auto. It was 2:30 in the morning.

The police also charged the woman with violating the governor’s stay-at-home order. Hmmn. That order permits going out to shop for groceries. The woman might want to argue that she was out looking for chips or munchies to go with whatever she was drinking.

Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Sunday, April 12, 2020
Friday, April 10, 2020
Correction

Convict Terrance Perkins of Chocorua, ordered sent to home confinement due to COVID-19 concerns, remains jailed pending release details. A Wednesday editorial misstated his status.

Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Bad prisoner release: Is this the epidemic standard?

One of the many public safety questions that arises from our current pandemic is what to do with criminals behind bars. Letting them all go free is one plan. We would rank it just a tad ahead of arming them on their way out the prison door.

Dr. James Tenn, RIP: He left Manchester a better place
Dr. James Tenn, RIP: He left Manchester a better place

Anyone who knew or knew of Manchester Dr. James Tenn and his family is feeling a sadness today that is softened by a smile. Dr. Tenn, 88, died last weekend. His love for family and his devotion to his adopted city, his patients, and his profession will cause many to smile even as they mourn.

Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Sunday, April 05, 2020
World day of prayer: Easter Sunday would be a good date

Friend and sometime opinion contributor Jack Falvey notes that upwards of 90% of the people on earth are said to believe in a higher power. He suggests that we all pick a day to ask that higher power to give everyone a helping hand in this troubled time.

Governor's golf plan: Taking things one step at a time

Gov. Chris Sununu seems somehow to have survived his recent brush with death in which he ordered the closure of hair salons as being not an essential service in these troubled times. The man has a mother, wife and several sisters and yet he lives.

Friday, April 03, 2020
About April vacation: Asking parents, teachers? How novel!

Some New Hampshire school districts are considering canceling the traditional week-long April vacation. Others (like Merrimack) already have done so. We have our own view on the subject, but one thing we really like is that some districts have sought community input, particularly parents, be…