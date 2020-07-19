Prosecutors have taken notice of Concord School District’s 112-page review of its handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a former teacher and rightly so.
We take notice of parallels between the abuse of Concord students by a trusted educator and the conspiracy of silence that underlies the worst of allegations of police misconduct inspiring the Black Lives Matter movement.
What the public’s been allowed to read of the redacted Concord report finds a remarkable laissez-faire — almost rhymes with lazy — attitude toward disturbing reports about teacher Primo “Howie” Leung.
Leung was fired last summer after Massachusetts authorities charged him with sexual assault of a student at a private school there. The arrest snowballed into allegations of questionable behavior as a Concord special education teacher.
But the allegations couldn’t have come as a surprise to former Concord High Principal Tom Sica and former Superintendent of Schools Terri Forsten. They had been dealing with Leung since at least 2018.
“Time and again, Sica failed to recognize student and staff complaints, however inarticulately made, as what they truly were — complaints of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation,” the report reads.
A teacher warning Sica that Leung would land the district on the front page of a newspaper doesn’t seem very inarticulate to us. In retrospect, the forecast couldn’t have been more accurate.
But informed of allegations against Leung, including a report he’d kissed a student in a car on school grounds, Sica and Forsten were silent, at least in terms of informing the Division of Children, Youth and Families, Concord police or the state Department of Education.
Neither peers nor the public want to assume the worst when it comes to allegations of bad teachers or bad cops. These are critical professions rightly held in high regard. Disturbing allegations of misconduct by public servants entrusted with the most important functions of government must never be swept under the rug.