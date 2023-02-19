Tomorrow is not George Washington’s birthday. That is on Feb. 22, although under the older calendar operative when he was born, the birthday was on Feb. 11. It used to be, when Washington was still considered the father of our country, that the 22nd was honored as a distinct national holiday, the least the country could do for this extraordinary man.
Then Congress, in its wisdom, decided that three-day weekends were more important than actual dates of significance, so Washington had his official day moved yet again.
As long as the date itself had lost its significance, some officials figured that Washington could share his day with all presidents, some of whom are car salesmen at heart. That is why, to younger generations, this weekend is less about honoring our first president and more about getting a great deal on a sweet new ride.
Perhaps some enterprising parent or social studies teacher will take the time to explain a little about the remarkable man who led the revolution against the mighty British and then served as the model for our president. “First in war, first in peace, and first in the hearts of his countrymen,” someone once said.
Abe Lincoln would have had a few choice words, no doubt, for the continuing efforts to provide “reparations” for Black people living today based on the enslaving of Blacks in America before the Civil War.
The state of the union is strong, said President Joe Biden in his Tuesday night address. That may be true in some respects. It was definitely not true in the rude and raucous behavior of some members of the Congress in the chamber.
State Sen. Sharon Carson of Londonderry is on the right track in wanting to close what appears to be a loophole in child day care rules regarding corporal punishment. Outside of a parent or guardian, corporal punishment has no place.