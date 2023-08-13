The Hawaii firestorm that suddenly consumed much of the historic town of Lahaina shocked us, as it did many, this past week. A terrible combination of dry tinder and hurricane-driven winds made for fast-moving conditions that left little time for warnings or evacuations.
We are sure this disaster will be examined thoroughly over the coming weeks and months. Our hearts are with those who lost loved ones and homes.
There is an immediate lesson for all of us: to keep our guard up and not get desensitized. With national news covering downed trees from summer thunderstorms with the same gusto that only hurricanes warranted a few decades ago, and always with a reminder about climate change, it would be easy to overlook what we should be paying attention to.
National television coverage of the Hawaii fire featured a doctor on the island. He described receiving high wind advisories the night before the fire “and we get a lot of warnings in Maui all the time, high surf advisories, flash flood warnings; we’ve even had warnings from North Korea sending a bomb here potentially.” Hawaii is certainly quite familiar with Mother Nature’s threats, having to deal with volcanoes, tsunamis, tropical storms, and more.
Granite Staters don’t have volcanoes to worry about, but the volume of information about our weather can be overwhelming. Iowa State University keeps a database of all the warnings, watches, and advisories issued by the National Weather Service. These include red flag warnings which warn of dangerous wildfire conditions, not a deluge of red flags.
A look at the Iowa State data shows New Hampshire averaging just over 1,400 such events a year. As of this past week, we have already hit 1,400 for 2023.
So, 2023 is an above-average year, weather-wise. How does one know which weather alerts to pay attention to? Here is the (unofficial) shorthand we use: Watches are given when the ingredients are around for a certain weather event, so keep an eye out. Advisories are when a certain, usually less serious, weather event is occurring, so be prepared. Warnings mean that a serious weather event is happening now, so take action. All three are worth paying attention to, but warnings always get us moving.
U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika's decision last week to pause Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal made good sense. Not because it hurts Joe Biden, nor because it gives the much-indicted Donald a wee smoke screen of moral relativism. It was right because probation isn't a stiff enough s…
