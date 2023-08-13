The Hawaii firestorm that suddenly consumed much of the historic town of Lahaina shocked us, as it did many, this past week. A terrible combination of dry tinder and hurricane-driven winds made for fast-moving conditions that left little time for warnings or evacuations.

We are sure this disaster will be examined thoroughly over the coming weeks and months. Our hearts are with those who lost loved ones and homes.

 
 
 
Sunday, August 06, 2023
Wednesday, August 02, 2023

Swim safe: Be aware of cyanobacteria

Sharks get all the press — even leaping into headlines while chomping a fisherman’s catch off Cape Cod — but a greater peril lurks below the stiller waters of our lacustrine land. Cyanobacteria.

Disclosure: No answers but good questions

Those who study the UFO phenomenon might want to autopsy last week’s hearing on Capitol Hill because there was something alien about it. Here we had a congressional panel — loads of big personalities and big mouths — with the world for a stage, yet nobody played the fool.

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Right call: A deal too good to be true

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika’s decision last week to pause Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal made good sense. Not because it hurts Joe Biden, nor because it gives the much-indicted Donald a wee smoke screen of moral relativism. It was right because probation isn’t a stiff enough s…

Thursday, July 27, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

'Equitable' streets: Or same ole urban renewal?

What would a more “equitable” future look like in Manchester’s center city? As NHPR’s Mara Hoplamazian reports, the Conservation Law Foundation and Plan New Hampshire were in the Queen City over the weekend hoping to define just such a vision for the area between Beech and Maple streets.

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Ode to MHT: Travelers sing its praises

Boston-Manchester Regional Airport has done the Manchester side of that name proud, and the Boston side should take notice. Travel + Leisure magazine says their data adds up to it being the best in the nation.