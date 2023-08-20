During the past week, global observers were stunned by events in Marion, Kansas. A convergence of small-town politics and zealous law enforcement resulted in a (likely illegal) search and/or confiscation of a weekly newspaper’s premises, computer systems, and even the residences of its publishers. These actions are believed to have played a role in the unfortunate passing of one of the publishers.

The tendency of small-town politics to exaggerate matters is well-known, often drawing in parties that should exercise greater discretion when applying the law. In Kansas, these dynamics led to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation becoming entangled in the widely criticized raid on the Marion County Record.

 
 
Let’s raise taxes! How to grow government

A liberal “fiscal policy” think tank says that had New Hampshire kept business tax rates higher, the state could have spent even more money. On what? Why on growing the government, of course.

Swim safe: Be aware of cyanobacteria

Sharks get all the press — even leaping into headlines while chomping a fisherman’s catch off Cape Cod — but a greater peril lurks below the stiller waters of our lacustrine land. Cyanobacteria.

Disclosure: No answers but good questions

Those who study the UFO phenomenon might want to autopsy last week’s hearing on Capitol Hill because there was something alien about it. Here we had a congressional panel — loads of big personalities and big mouths — with the world for a stage, yet nobody played the fool.

Right call: A deal too good to be true

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika’s decision last week to pause Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal made good sense. Not because it hurts Joe Biden, nor because it gives the much-indicted Donald a wee smoke screen of moral relativism. It was right because probation isn’t a stiff enough s…

Hunter's bargain: A deal too good to be true

'Equitable' streets: Or same ole urban renewal?

What would a more “equitable” future look like in Manchester’s center city? As NHPR’s Mara Hoplamazian reports, the Conservation Law Foundation and Plan New Hampshire were in the Queen City over the weekend hoping to define just such a vision for the area between Beech and Maple streets.