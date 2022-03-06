The other local champions gave him a run for his money at the finals last weekend in Concord. They should all be proud, and proud of their parents and other coaches.
The Union Leader has been sponsoring this statewide competition for decades, and it has been made better with the longtime support of the New Hampshire Elks. The Elks’ mission includes education, which makes it a perfect fit for a program in which participants learn not only to spell words outside their comfort zone but also to understand their meaning. That’s pretty important these days.
Gov. Chris Sununu was right to veto legislation requiring out-of-state students at our public colleges to pass a civics test in order to graduate. In-state students will soon need to fulfill such a requirement in order to graduate from high school.
We don’t know what Manchester aldermen may have done at a scheduled Tuesday night traffic committee meeting regarding snow-emergency towing. But here’s a thought: the objective ought to be a parking-friendly solution for a city trying to attract new residents.
Gov. Chris Sununu’s symbolic gesture of pulling Russia vodka from state liquor store shelves is laudatory. But it would have packed more of a punch if the state had either dumped the stuff down the drain (as did some other locales) or found another way to dispose of it. Instead, the state ap…
Russia thug-in-chief Vladimir Putin has told the world that he intends to reassemble the Evil Empire that President Ronald Reagan rallied America to defeat three decades ago. Putin has already begun the process and his invasion of Ukraine last week is another huge mouthful. America lets him …
New Hampshire Senate Democrats want to spend millions more taxpayer dollars to “recruit and retain” workers involved with long-term care. Is this a conflict of interest? Are the politicians thinking of their own long-term care?
A lawsuit to remove a Bible from a POW-MIA display at the Manchester Veterans medical center has been withdrawn. The litigants say they will instead seek a second display to honor veterans of all faiths — and those with none. That’s nice, but the Veterans Administration should not let down i…
We don’t know how often it happens, but we can agree with House Speaker Sherman Packard’s legislation that would ban the police from “profiling” motorcyclists on our roads. Now could Packard and responsible bikers work with police to crack down on flagrant violations of bike noise laws?