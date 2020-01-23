It might seem draconian to some but we applaud the effort of state Sen. Shannon Chandley to put some real teeth into penalties for misuse of cellphones while driving when it results in serious bodily injury to innocent parties.
"Texting while driving has been illegal since Jan. 1, 2010," Chandley said last week in support of her Senate bill (436). "Yet every one of us probably sees someone texting while driving on the way home from here.."
People ignore the law, she testified. and a cultural change is needed. A similar change took place after the public demanded attention be paid to the carnage that drunk driving once produced on our roads.
Stiffer penalties and a lower blood alcohol level resulted. Highway deaths dropped. They are beginning to creep back up, and distracted driving as well as drug use are factors.
Crashes that result in criminal charges (vehicular homicide, for example) would carry enhanced penalties if cellphone use were found to be a factor. Refusal of a driver to hand over his cellphone in such crashes ought to be treated similarly to a refusal to submit to a Breathalyzer test.
Lisa Beaudoin of Temple favors the bill. She should. A distracted driver nearly killed her a year ago. The driver's penalty: 60 days and a $1,000 fine.
A tougher law, properly promoted, can protect innocent lives. People who think nothing of texting while driving may think twice if they see that a careless act can mean serious time behind bars.