Modern word-speak has become too much for us. We have long since ignored much “breaking news.” It is seldom news, and being the first to post a press release is hardly shattering.
The local TV station’s weather reporting has been on a permanent “storm watch” for years now. We guess that’s OK. Technically, even if it has been sunny and snow-free for a week, there will come a storm, eventually.
The TV has recently moved up to something called “impact” weather. “Impact” weather apparently occurs on what are now to be known as “alert weather days.” We gather that these are days on which the watched-for-storm is, finally, about to arrive.
That’s fine with us. WMUR’s information during a storm is helpful to the public.
But the color-coded weather maps startle. Should we pay more attention to a storm “warning” or a storm “advisory?”
While we’re at it, we know we are not to panic during a pandemic, but when do we “isolate” and when do we “quarantine?”
Should we build back better? Should we do that even if it’s an alert weather day?
