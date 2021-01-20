TWO OF New Hampshire’s most famous favorite sons were in the news this week, sort of.
Monday was Daniel Webster’s birthday. No doubt his work as the Great Compromiser would rate him many demerits in today’s cancel culture, but without it our union now and forever, one and inseparable, might not still stand today.
Not that we are on that solid a footing nowadays. Insurrectionists are about in our land, talking quite serious madness about destroying the United States.
Indeed, some of them came close to lynching political figures during their brief takeover of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Among the mob were former and current American law enforcement personnel.
Two of the latter bring General John Stark into our picture. The pair, from a small Virginia department, were photographed in front of Stark’s statue in the Capitol building. One was flashing the universal sign for “I’m too stupid to speak coherently,” (otherwise known as the middle finger).
Gen. Stark would have known what to do with such rabble. His exhortation to “live free or die” didn’t include destroying the democratic institutions and government for which he helped lay the groundwork.
A new chapter of that freely-elected government begins today at noon. Stark and Webster would approve. God bless America.