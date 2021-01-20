TWO OF New Hampshire’s most famous favorite sons were in the news this week, sort of.

Monday was Daniel Webster’s birthday. No doubt his work as the Great Compromiser would rate him many demerits in today’s cancel culture, but without it our union now and forever, one and inseparable, might not still stand today.

Not that we are on that solid a footing nowadays. Insurrectionists are about in our land, talking quite serious madness about destroying the United States.

Indeed, some of them came close to lynching political figures during their brief takeover of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Among the mob were former and current American law enforcement personnel.

Two of the latter bring General John Stark into our picture. The pair, from a small Virginia department, were photographed in front of Stark’s statue in the Capitol building. One was flashing the universal sign for “I’m too stupid to speak coherently,” (otherwise known as the middle finger).

Gen. Stark would have known what to do with such rabble. His exhortation to “live free or die” didn’t include destroying the democratic institutions and government for which he helped lay the groundwork.

A new chapter of that freely-elected government begins today at noon. Stark and Webster would approve. God bless America.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Editorials

Slow flu: A bit of good news

It was nice to read in the most recent New Hampshire Sunday News that flu cases in 2020 have dropped to almost nothing. Doctors are pointing to the COVID-19 precautions of wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings and frequent handwashing as the reason for the lack of influenza cases.

Editorials

Assaulting your right to know

New Hampshire police have a very difficult and often dangerous job keeping the citizens of our great state protected. We support them in their mission.

Sunday, January 17, 2021
Editorials

Get back to school: Excuses are wearing thin

Asked at his press conference last Thursday why teachers aren’t getting first priority for vaccinations, Gov. Chris Sununu noted that teachers deal with the age group least susceptible to the ravages of COVID-19. He also said that if a teacher is age 65 or over, or has serious health conditi…

Friday, January 15, 2021
Editorials

A pox on both houses: Our senators’ vaccinations

Sorry, but we don’t buy the New Hampshire GOP’s “cutting the line” complaint against our two U.S. senators for getting vaccinated last week anymore than we buy the Democrat response that the Republicans had “crossed the line” by “viciously attacking female members of Congress.”

Editorials

Orwell on the highway: About those message boards

The state’s electronic message boards along our highways can be helpful in emergencies and when traffic backups warn that a different route might be in order. When not used for traffic information, however, things can get confusing.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Editorials

Manchester math: Empty seats and empty heads

We don’t know about the students, but the Manchester School Board and district officials have real trouble with numbers. Just over two years ago, they paid an outside consultant to tell them they were going to need more space at the elementary level because those schools were overcrowded. Le…

Editorials

Never again: A major security fail

The lack of proper security at the U.S. Capitol last week was frightening and appalling. Some called Jan. 6 a day, like Pearl Harbor, that will live in infamy. We agree. It should also invoke the equally historic phrase of “never again.”

Friday, January 08, 2021
Editorials

Bullies in NH: We can't let them win

Wednesday’s rioting and insurrection in Washington, D.C., underlined the importance of yesterday’s inaugural ceremonies in Concord being a public event. Indeed, the Washington spectacle makes it all the more vital that such business be conducted in public. Regrettably, Gov. Chris Sununu had …

Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Editorials

Bill Conway, 'Mr. Golf': Manchester legend has passed

At the Derryfield Country Club, he was known to many simply as “Mr. Golf,” and for good reason. From his earliest years on a standout Manchester High School West team, through his competitive years in city and state events, to his play in the Profile Seniors circuit, Billy Conway was known a…