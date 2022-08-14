This weekend is a holiday of sorts in Massachusetts. Gov. Chris Sununu ought to have something similar in New Hampshire.
In the Bay State, retailers are celebrating an annual sales tax holiday. Retail items up to $2,500 in value and bought in Massachusetts for personal use are exempt from the onerous 6.25 percent tax for this weekend only.
New Hampshire, of course, has no such sales tax. But the governor might pick a day at random each year and proclaim it a Day to Remind the Rest of New England that its citizen shoppers are welcome here to shop tax-free every day of the year.
It is good to see at least a few prominent Democrats speaking out against their party’s current interfering in Republican primary races on behalf of the very candidates they deplore — the disciples of Donald Trump and his phony 2020 election steal strategy. The tactic is worthy of Trump himself.
The need for more housing options in Manchester is clear, and turning the underused Pearl Street parking lot into a four-to-six-story complex makes sense. But we are surprised that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen were so quick to approve in the same plan the transformation of the Hartnett lo…
Judging from an appearance with other congressional candidates at a New Hampshire Journal forum this week, Robert Burns doesn’t seem to understand or care that one can endorse Trump administration policies without playing the bully as Donald Trump does.
It has dawned on Democratic Party bosses that the “best way to move forward” on the matter of killing New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary is to delay the execution until after this fall’s mid-term elections.
A $500 check drawn on the account of the Gunstock Area Commission was made out to the “Friends of Chris Sununu” in 2020. Gov. Sununu’s campaign manager says there is nothing to see here. Such a contribution is not prohibited, he says.