They’re back! A storm will descend on New Hampshire tomorrow. Not the tropical storm bearing down on the state, though that may make things all the more interesting.
The storm we are referring to is the storm of American politics that last blew through the state during the presidential primary. Donald Trump will be at the Pease International Tradeport for a rally on Saturday night. As the pandemic restrictions have lifted, the president has been able to pick up a series of campaign rallies that had not really stopped since the 2016 election.
The constant element of the past four seasons of “The Trump Show” has been the phenomenal amount of mental energy expended for this one man. Most of this energy is wasted political capital.
Saturday’s visit is no exception. From counter protests to Trump supporters waiting for hours, much effort will result in little actual effect.
As passionate as his supporters and detractors may be, their efforts would be spent closer to home and would achieve much more.
As the current pandemic has shown us, our local leaders have a substantially greater impact on our daily lives than anything coming over Trump’s Twitter feed. The governor, mayors, aldermen, selectmen, school superintendents, executive councilors and other State House representatives have had the greatest direct roles in seeing us through this crisis.
We are by no means out of the woods with the pandemic, but we have fared better than many states. This is in no small part due to the excellent leaders we have at all levels of state and local government.
Rather than yell at, for, or about the president, use your voice where it will make a difference. Research local issues and candidates. Understand the races on the ballot below the names you will see on TV or in your Facebook feed. As a newspaper reader you are already better informed than most. Use that knowledge the next time you’re about to type out a Facebook post about a terrible thing the president said or how Trump really got steamrolled by the Supreme Court. Write instead about your community’s plan for outdoor dining or when would be best to re-open schools.
So, if the rain does not keep him away, we say welcome to President Trump, just as we will say welcome to Joe Biden and all future presidential contenders. We hope he will be outlining a grand vision for uniting the divided country and a solid fact-based plan for battling COVID-19 so we can get back to plans for that great America we keep hearing about.
We doubt that is the speech planned for Pease on Saturday night. If so, then please just make it quick and then go, we have much more important things to do so we can keep New Hampshire great.