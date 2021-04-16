Littleton has a new town manager and he seems to be off to a good start, which is no doubt a relief for him and the North Country town.
Considering the less-than-warm welcome he received before he even arrived, it would have been understandable if Jim Gleason had said thanks, but no thanks.
A petition with quite a few signatories had requested the selectmen rescind the job offer, based on a dustup Gleason had as a Florida city manager. The fact that he took the job despite the petition and the adverse publicity says something about the mettle of the man.
The fact that he was willing to speak to the press his first day on the job also bodes well.
Within six months to a year, he told Union Leader correspondent John Koziol, he believes he will have proven himself and that the controversy over his hiring will be a non-issue.
We hope so. Littleton has become a thriving community with a most promising future. We hope Gleason can add to that.