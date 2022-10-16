Here’s a question for an October weekend as the mid-term election nears. Which of these would be a more likely scenario: New Hampshire Democrats welcoming a chance to be seen with Joe Biden or New Hampshire Republicans clamoring for a visit from Donald Trump?
We think President Biden is even less popular these days than is former President Trump. If Maggie Hassan were told tomorrow that Biden was coming to campaign for her, we bet she would find a way to say that her schedule is booked solid. The same would be true for U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in the 1st District. Biden at the Backroom? Sorry, all tables are full.
Sadly, a Trump tour might fare better. The man has been thoroughly disgraced, with last week’s Jan. 6 hearing providing even more damning evidence of how he recklessly endangered the nation. But Trump still has a blindly passionate base that could be further energized for candidates like Karoline Leavitt or Bob Burns. As for Donald Bolduc? That would no doubt depend on what time of what day you asked the general.
Gov. Chris Sununu would be less likely to welcome a Trump appearance, but he would no doubt provide an escort if President Biden wanted to visit the state to stump for Tom Sherman. Sherman? Not so much.
No doubt much of Derry and surrounding towns were stunned by the headline earlier this week conveying the news of the death of retired Chief of Police Ed Garone. Derry was still adjusting to the fact that, in June, he had stepped down after more than 50 years overseeing the force.
On the matter of Trinity High School and a now former student’s infamous homecoming invitation, we don’t know all the details. We doubt that many people do know, certainly not to the extent indicated by the numbers who leaped to social media with their conclusions and judgments last week.
At a new church memorial dedicated in his honor in Alton, the parents of murdered New Hampshire journalist James Foley were asked if, were he alive today, their son would be working in war-torn Ukraine.
A reporter asked the White House press secretary last week this question: Since President Joe Biden claims responsibility for gasoline prices dropping a bit from their historic highs of the summer, does he also take responsibility when those prices go up?
Superior court Judge Jacalyn Colburn got it exactly right in deciding this week that the courts have no business involving themselves in how the people’s legislature determines voting districts. The courts, she wrote, must “tread lightly in this political arena.”
We guess it’s one of those bad news-good news things. The bad news is that outgoing state Senate President Chuck Morse didn’t beat retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald “Backtrack” Bolduc for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat.