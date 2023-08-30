It’s good to know the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln and the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad in Meredith will continue to roll on into the future under new management. These lines and others in New Hampshire are of historic significance themselves and they reveal a good deal of beauty off the beaten path.
In the heyday of rail, trains were a portal between sweltering cities and cool mountain reprieve, something New Hampshire had in abundance. Hundreds of thousands would climb aboard trains at North Station, Penn Station, Grand Central Terminal, and climb off in North Conway, Gorham, Lincoln, Meredith and elsewhere along the way.
About 260 railroads have come and mostly gone since the first New Hampshire railroad was chartered in 1831, according to a 2001 report from R. Stuart Wallace Ph.D. and Lisa Mausolf. They wrote:
“The people who owned New Hampshire’s railroads were as varied as the railroads themselves. At various times, New Hampshire’s railroads were owned by local farmers and businessmen, New Hampshire corporations, Boston investors, and even national figures and corporations like J. P. Morgan and the Pullman Company of Chicago. The people who built and maintained New Hampshire rail systems were equally varied. Some were Irish immigrants, performing the backbreaking labor needed to build rail lines through the rugged Granite State terrain. Others were both foreign born and natives alike, and they did everything from running the trains, manning the corporate offices, maintaining the rolling stock in the state’s many railroad yards, or staffing the scores of passenger and freight depots around the state. By the end of the nineteenth century, railroads were easily New Hampshire’s biggest employer.”
Scenic railroads offer a unique and leisurely way to experience the beauty of landscapes and regions, especially in areas where road access might be limited. Cars create the impression that everything to be seen is laid out along Route 302, Route 16 and the Kancamagus Scenic Byway. The Mount Washington Cog Railway has a different point of view that will open your eyes and your lungs.
Today, New Hampshire’s scenic railroads offer ever more: themed experiences, gourmet dining, and even entertainment aboard, making them an appealing choice for vacationers of any age. The hardest part of putting your vacation on rails is deciding which train to catch.
Survey says, New Hampshire is the only state in the country where the typical wage is higher than the minimum people say they need to be happy. We like the compliment but we’ll take it with a grain of salt.
A doff of the cap to developer Joe Faro in pitching the prospect of a Whole Foods at his mega Tuscan Village to encourage Salem planners to allow another 300 apartments there. It’s a powerful card to play given the odd appeal of the high-end, Amazon-owned grocer.