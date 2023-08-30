It’s good to know the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln and the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad in Meredith will continue to roll on into the future under new management. These lines and others in New Hampshire are of historic significance themselves and they reveal a good deal of beauty off the beaten path.

In the heyday of rail, trains were a portal between sweltering cities and cool mountain reprieve, something New Hampshire had in abundance. Hundreds of thousands would climb aboard trains at North Station, Penn Station, Grand Central Terminal, and climb off in North Conway, Gorham, Lincoln, Meredith and elsewhere along the way.

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Sing hallelujah: Come on get happy

Survey says, New Hampshire is the only state in the country where the typical wage is higher than the minimum people say they need to be happy. We like the compliment but we’ll take it with a grain of salt.

Sunday, August 20, 2023
Wednesday, August 16, 2023

If Faro builds it: Whole Foods will come to Salem

A doff of the cap to developer Joe Faro in pitching the prospect of a Whole Foods at his mega Tuscan Village to encourage Salem planners to allow another 300 apartments there. It’s a powerful card to play given the odd appeal of the high-end, Amazon-owned grocer.

Sunday, August 13, 2023
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Sunday, August 06, 2023

Let’s raise taxes! How to grow government

A liberal “fiscal policy” think tank says that had New Hampshire kept business tax rates higher, the state could have spent even more money. On what? Why on growing the government, of course.