We hope promoters of a new community center on Manchester’s West Side and neighborhood residents can come to a positive resolution of their differences. That may take some give and take from both camps.
It was clear from last Monday night’s contentious meeting that backers of the proposed Mark Stebbins Community Center had not done much community outreach in advance. Neighbors made that known at the meeting.
“None of us feel like we’ve been part of it,” said Jill Thompson. “You haven’t been neighborly with us.”
Others said the presentation made it seem like this was a done deal. They complained of little advance notice of the plan — exactly the wrong message for a project that would transform a four-acre city parcel into a structure of between 30,000 and 40,000 feet. The site is near Gossler Park and Parkside schools, which might seem a good fit for a community center but not according to neighbors who say they already put up with a great deal of traffic.
Perhaps there are ways to configure the center so that traffic is kept to a minimum. Perhaps hours of operation can be agreed to with neighbor input. Or it might be that a different location needs to be found, although how much city-owned land is available would need to be answered.
With a Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting set to approve the plan this week, those backing the center would be wise to seek more time to figure this out. It would be a shame to lose the neighbors’ support.
A Nashua Democrat who wants to be an executive councilor is pushing passenger rail to Boston with an argument that goes most of the train advocates one better. She says that New Hampshire’s very economy “is limited unless we invest in commuter rail.”
We must have missed the memo from those who determine what names are deemed suitable in the natural world. We had to look it up this summer when news stories warned of the invasion of the “spongy moth caterpillar.”
A national study reports that New Hampshire drivers are among the best in the nation, No. 4 according to Smart Asset. It bases this on such data as the percentage of drivers who carry insurance, the number of fatals per million miles traveled, and arrests for drunk driving.
Way too much of the taxpayers’ money (some $1.9 trillion) was approved by Congress last year in the name of countering the COVID pandemic. President Joe Biden’s plans for yet more such spending have, for now, been spiked.
Major League Baseball has determined that the good people of Manchester should pay half of a $5.6 million bill to bring its minor league ballpark up to new “standards” determined by baseball’s bosses. These include larger clubhouses for the players, weight rooms, bullpens, improved lighting,…
We don’t want it to go by without giving credit to the Moore Center for its recent annual garden party fundraiser. It did itself proud with the selection of this year’s honorees, Ellie and David Cochran.