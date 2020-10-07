We would have a beer with Dan Feltes. We thought Sunday News columnist Pat Hynes was a bit harsh in his latest piece, in which he expressed a preference for hoisting a brew with Chris Sununu. If Hynes had to drink with Feltes, he wrote, he would pour the beer under the bar and make up an excuse to leave.
Feltes, the Democratic candidate for governor, is a nice enough bloke. He is hard working, both as a state senator and in civic work. His optimistic demeanor is genuine and not just the politician’s tool.
It is his politics where we and many Granite Staters differ with Feltes. Desperate for anything with which to ding Gov. Sununu, Feltes this week promised that he would not take a recent gubernatorial pay raise (set by law) unless and until the state raises its minimum wage.
Gov. Sununu opposes such a measure, effectively arguing that it would hurt small businesses and, ironically, the few workers who start at that minimum level. The experience elsewhere has usually been that a mandatory wage increase results in layoffs as well as higher consumer prices.
We think Gov. Sununu has more than earned his pay and we endorse him for another term. As for Feltes, he might have gained more attention had he promised to take only the minimum wage as governor.
Now, how about that beer?