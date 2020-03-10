In five years of calling on five hospitals a day in their central supply department where they clean stuff, I only caught one bug. I got over it. My products were used in infection control and in the operating room.

I had to know what it was all about. It is all about your immune system. Got a good one? Good for you. Not so healthy, not so good for you. Everybody should be careful. Good idea. Being scared to death by a story with legs, not too smart.

Math counts. Influenza has always been with us. It changes annually and has different degrees of mortality each time out of the box. In 1918 it took the healthy by turning their strong immune system against them. Tricky things, these bugs. The first world war helped things along by moving troops everywhere. Battlefield deaths were less than flu deaths. That was a bad one.

We now have global travel and a different bug. It is a bug, not the grim reaper. Yes it can take you, but other bugs that don’t make the news can and do as well.

Fear sells. Don’t buy it. Life goes on. Medicine is an art, living on an island of knowledge in an ocean of unknowns. If you really are scared, go to church. You might want to smile rather than shake hands.

If you can’t get a seat at church, then you can begin to worry. Otherwise, read the newspaper to stay informed and even gain a bit of perspective.

(Columnist Jack Falvey resides in Londonderry and teaches at Boston University.)

