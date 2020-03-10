In five years of calling on five hospitals a day in their central supply department where they clean stuff, I only caught one bug. I got over it. My products were used in infection control and in the operating room.
I had to know what it was all about. It is all about your immune system. Got a good one? Good for you. Not so healthy, not so good for you. Everybody should be careful. Good idea. Being scared to death by a story with legs, not too smart.
Math counts. Influenza has always been with us. It changes annually and has different degrees of mortality each time out of the box. In 1918 it took the healthy by turning their strong immune system against them. Tricky things, these bugs. The first world war helped things along by moving troops everywhere. Battlefield deaths were less than flu deaths. That was a bad one.
We now have global travel and a different bug. It is a bug, not the grim reaper. Yes it can take you, but other bugs that don’t make the news can and do as well.
Fear sells. Don’t buy it. Life goes on. Medicine is an art, living on an island of knowledge in an ocean of unknowns. If you really are scared, go to church. You might want to smile rather than shake hands.
If you can’t get a seat at church, then you can begin to worry. Otherwise, read the newspaper to stay informed and even gain a bit of perspective.
(Columnist Jack Falvey resides in Londonderry and teaches at Boston University.)
Saturday, March 07, 2020
- Editorial
- Updated
One of the keys to New Hampshire’s economic success has been its deserved reputation for keeping government out of the private sector’s business as much as possible. Another, of course, has been a steadfast refusal to saddle us with a broadbased sales or income tax.
- Editorial
- Updated
No wonder the New Hampshire ACLU was said to be pleased with the resolution of its lawsuit against the Hillsborough County House of Corrections. It got just what it wanted.
- EDITORIAL
- Updated
With New Hampshire’s quirky weather, there is already golf to be played hereabouts. But the ski business also has some room to run and it should take advantage.
Friday, March 06, 2020
Plastic bag foes, meet the coronavirus. (But don’t shake its hand.)
The people of Nashua may soon be rescued from the burden of being governed by a board of aldermen. A couple of board members want to change to a city council.
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
The news about two Democrats of interest in New Hampshire came on the same day this week. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended her bid for the presidential nomination and Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan said she won’t be seeking a new term on the Democratic National Committee.
Attorneys are supposed to represent their clients, which is what a defense lawyer was attempting to do last week in arguing for an early parole for one of the men convicted in the murder conspiracy that targeted a handyman in a Deerfield barn 15 years ago.
Monday, March 02, 2020
- Editorial
-
What gives with the New Hampshire ACLU? We were under the impression that the vaunted defender of civil liberties was also a defender of the people’s right to know regarding matters that affect the public. Something about openness in government, etc.
- Editorial
-
We were apparently rushing the season with a Sunday editorial on the death of Democratic legislators’ plans for a New Hampshire ski tax.
Sunday, March 01, 2020
Someone working for the U.S. Department of Labor thinks New Hampshire ski areas need more adult supervision. We think the ski areas are doing pretty well; but we are not so sure about the Labor Department.
Opponents of a New Hampshire House bill that would prevent boys from playing on girls’ athletic teams say that this would be “discrimination.” We agree. The bill would “discriminate” in favor of allowing girls to compete against girls.
Absent the federal government swooping in and shutting them down, this should be a great weekend for New Hampshire ski areas.
Friday, February 28, 2020
If New Hampshire nanny state partisans have their way, you will soon be fastening your seat belt not because you choose to, but because you are ordered to. It kind of makes driving around with “Live Free or Die” on your license plates a bit ironic, no?
It’s not just seat belts that the Democrats in the Legislature want big government to handle for you, it’s also what they can ask your children without your permission.
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
- Editorial
-
He reportedly denied it later, but back in the day when he was a famous criminal, Willie Sutton was asked why he robbed banks. Because, he answered, that’s where the money is.
- Editorial
-
You gotta love New Hampshire. Well, you don’t, but we find the Granite State’s quirks and oddities a sign of creativeness if nothing else.