Manchester holds primary elections Tuesday but we almost wonder why.

True, there is a contest for mayor, with four candidates vying for the two spots in the general election. Those four better have done their homework on identifying voters because there are few other contests.

Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Denise Robert: Stone cold whodunnit

Denise Robert: Stone cold whodunnit

Empathy gets a lot of upsell these days. Our empathy is the subject of influencers, pundits and politicians. We should empathize with Ukraine, surely, and the unhoused. There’s empathy for the hungry, the poor and the environment. When you have empathy, you know it.

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

We're all aboard: Scenic railroads are rolling history

It’s good to know the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln and the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad in Meredith will continue to roll on into the future under new management. These lines and others in New Hampshire are of historic significance themselves and they reveal a good deal of beauty off the beaten path.

Sunday, August 27, 2023

A TV review: Gleanings from debate

Last week’s Fox TV presidential debate was hardly that, with candidates shouting over each other, the moderators unable to control them, and an audience that seemed more like a paid Donald Trump rooting section.