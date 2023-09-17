Manchester holds primary elections Tuesday but we almost wonder why.
True, there is a contest for mayor, with four candidates vying for the two spots in the general election. Those four better have done their homework on identifying voters because there are few other contests.
Take the school board, please. Don’t look for any choices on your ballot because there are none. Voters will have to wait until November to register their support or disapproval for the way this board has operated.
Pretty much the same goes for the board of aldermen. Out of 12 wards, only three have primary contests.
What is going on here? Are things that great in the city and with the schools that everyone is satisfied with the status quo? Or do they truly believe that you can’t fight city hall so why try?
The mayoral contest is reason enough to turn out this Tuesday. Conservative Jay Ruais stands out to us as the candidate most concerned and competent to deal with the city’s rising costs, crimes, and homelessness.
As for the other positions that help determine Manchester’s future, we will have to wait for November.
