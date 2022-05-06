Since trust in government seems to be much in the news these days, just how long are the citizens of Gilford to be kept in the dark as to what has happened to their police chief?
They know that Anthony Bean Burpee is no longer their chief. The town acknowledged this in a brief written statement. He had resigned a few weeks earlier, after being on paid “administrative leave” since early January.
He was put on that leave when the state attorney general told the town it was conducting a criminal investigation of the chief. It would not say then and five months later still won’t say anything more than that.
Why the secrecy? Why engender distrust?
What great crime is the attorney general probing here? This Kremlin-like treatment of the public is not good for Gilford, for its citizens, or for the former chief.
We have seen it too often where public officials construct all manner of “what if” scenarios to argue that even confirming the time of day may jeopardize their work. But meanwhile, the little matter of public faith and confidence in government institutions is further eroded.
Attorney General John Formella ought to break that pattern. He should produce a means of protecting an individual’s rights while also treating the public as more than small, stupid serfs.
When a crime involving a public official is being investigated, how about saying what kind of crime it is? Is it financial? Violent? Major or petty? Former Chief Bean Burpee has not been charged with any crime and perhaps he won’t be. The public also has a right to know what might go into such a decision. And the chief, who is also a former head of the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police, should expect the same.
New Hampshire Democrats and their teacher union affiliates have officially set their hair on fire in yet another attack on Gov. Chris Sununu and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. The latest offense? It’s a coin toss between their protest that new federal rules would harm public charter …
Give him credit for intent, but new Secretary of State David Scanlan may be selling himself a little short regarding concerns about the integrity of New Hampshire elections. Apart from political haggling over redistricting, we think the great majority of Granite Staters have faith in our ele…
Voting once wasn’t good enough for Alton’s Todd Krysiak. So in the 2016 election, he cast a ballot in Leominster, Mass. too. For that crime, he’ll pay nearly $5,000 in fines and penalties. He’ll also no longer be able to vote legally in New Hampshire. Let’s see if that stops him.