Tomorrow is a national holiday that long ago was created to honor the Father of Our Country. But Congress diluted George Washington’s singular contributions to the nation by turning his Feb. 22 birthday into a Monday holiday.

Richard Nixon later further reduced its significance by proclaiming “Presidents Day.” Our theory then and now is that Nixon figured this was the only way he could hope to be honored along with Washington, Abraham Lincoln and other outstanding chief executives.

The latest revisionism has it that Lincoln didn’t really free the slaves; that the Great Emancipator has been getting undue credit for the work of enslaved Blacks. It was the slaves themselves who did the emancipating, goes the story line.

That fits in well enough with the nonsense that our American Revolution was merely a fight to maintain our slave-driven economy. But the important question remains: will any of this sell more cars?

Friday, February 18, 2022
Wednesday, February 16, 2022

YDC litigation: Beware the blank check

It is all good for the State of New Hampshire to provide compensation for any individuals who were abused while wards of the state at the old Youth Development Center in Manchester. Individuals who agree to be compensated have to waive further litigation, which is their choice. Legislation n…

Man of faith: George Larkin, R.I.P.

If you were a communicant at St. Catherine of Sienna parish in Manchester at any point in the last half century, chances are you encountered George Larkin. As our Tuesday feature indicated, he was a part of Manchester and the state in many ways.

Sunday, February 13, 2022

Auto inspections: Don't do away with them

This newspaper led the fight years ago to cease twice-yearly inspections (you read that right) and go to once a year. Automotive interests resisted, mightily, but it made sense.

No show law: Venues can decide

Some New Hampshire entertainment venues want a state law giving them the authority to impose audience rules regarding masks or vaccinations. But they already have the right to make such choices.

Friday, February 11, 2022

Trump’s seal: More bark than bite

New Hampshire Republicans who hope to challenge U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in the fall may want to hold up on chasing after the official Donald Trump seal of approval. The cracks are beginning to emerge in Trumpville.

Wednesday, February 09, 2022

Holloways’ gift: A cherished NH couple

Paul and Anna Grace Holloway have given much to the betterment of New Hampshire in time and service. There is no indication that they are likely to stop anytime soon. Good for New Hampshire.