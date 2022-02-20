Tomorrow is a national holiday that long ago was created to honor the Father of Our Country. But Congress diluted George Washington’s singular contributions to the nation by turning his Feb. 22 birthday into a Monday holiday.
Richard Nixon later further reduced its significance by proclaiming “Presidents Day.” Our theory then and now is that Nixon figured this was the only way he could hope to be honored along with Washington, Abraham Lincoln and other outstanding chief executives.
The latest revisionism has it that Lincoln didn’t really free the slaves; that the Great Emancipator has been getting undue credit for the work of enslaved Blacks. It was the slaves themselves who did the emancipating, goes the story line.
That fits in well enough with the nonsense that our American Revolution was merely a fight to maintain our slave-driven economy. But the important question remains: will any of this sell more cars?
It is all good for the State of New Hampshire to provide compensation for any individuals who were abused while wards of the state at the old Youth Development Center in Manchester. Individuals who agree to be compensated have to waive further litigation, which is their choice. Legislation n…
If you were a communicant at St. Catherine of Sienna parish in Manchester at any point in the last half century, chances are you encountered George Larkin. As our Tuesday feature indicated, he was a part of Manchester and the state in many ways.
New Hampshire Republicans who hope to challenge U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in the fall may want to hold up on chasing after the official Donald Trump seal of approval. The cracks are beginning to emerge in Trumpville.