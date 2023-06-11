“The landing has been a failure and there’s no one’s fault but mine... I was the one responsible for the decision to go and all the fault belongs to me and that’s that.”

General Dwight D. Eisenhower noted this during a 1964 visit to Normandy, recounting a message he’d prepared 20 years earlier should the D-Day invasion fail.

Sunday, June 04, 2023
Friday, June 02, 2023
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Friday, May 26, 2023

The last Monday: Let it be a reminder

America is a land of divisions, and that didn’t begin with the election of Donald Trump or Barack Obama. The genius of a functioning democracy is that it provides a set of rules whereby people with many differences can still not only live together but also prosper together.

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Deeds not words: Why do we admire heroes?

We live in a glib, overly aggressive, overly shallow, narcissistic, neurotic society if we’re to believe our phones or some of our politicians. “Doomscrolling” is freshly minted jargon we don’t doubt will wheedle its way into American dictionaries soon.

Sunday, May 21, 2023

Seriously? Government incompetence

We think people have had enough with government actors and agencies that keep telling us they “take these things seriously” whenever they are found wanting in their jobs. The incompetence is not going to be fixed with a cliché.

No more golf: But thanks a million

Vox clamantis in deserto” means the voice of one crying out in the wilderness. It’s Dartmouth College’s motto, but it sounds about right for Peter Mithoefer, who wrote The Dartmouth recently as executor of the estate of Robert Keeler, Class of 1936, who died in 2022.

Sunday, May 14, 2023

Pot shots: NH is in their sights

To believe proponents of recreational marijuana, attitudes have changed, all our neighbors are doing it, and what better way to empty our jails and grow budgets than reframe drug abuse as a needed tax stream.