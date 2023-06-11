“The landing has been a failure and there’s no one’s fault but mine... I was the one responsible for the decision to go and all the fault belongs to me and that’s that.”
General Dwight D. Eisenhower noted this during a 1964 visit to Normandy, recounting a message he’d prepared 20 years earlier should the D-Day invasion fail.
A decade later, sharing Page One of the Manchester Union Leader with Watergate, Candia’s William H. Crosby said of the battle, “We had a job to do and we did it. Our job was to parachute onto the beaches before dawn and knock out a coastal bunker before daylight when the beach was to be stormed. We landed about 1 a.m. in the midst of heavy fighting and had to fight every step of the way to the bunkers. We lost a lot of men, but were finally able to help clear the way for the divisions that followed.”
This past week we witnessed the commemoration of those D-Day landings. Today marks the 79th anniversary of D-Day Plus 5. Landing craft hit the beaches on the 6th and by June 11th the 101st Airborne Division and the 2nd Armored Division were fighting around the town of Carentan, depicted in the third episode of HBO’s “Band of Brothers”, based on the book by Stephen E. Ambrose featuring the harrowing deeds of Easy Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st.
Manchester’s Robert L. DePinquertaine jumped with the 101st the night of June 5.
“Carentan was a key point in taking St. Lo. It was there that we lost about 250 men, which was about 50 percent of our battalion,” he said. “There was a mile-long causeway with marsh on both sides and it was difficult to disperse. It was there that we lost most of the men.”
Success at Carentan would unite Utah Beach with Omaha Beach to the south.
George Gosselin of Manchester was a medic at Utah Beach, arriving to a horror scene a couple hours after the first Rangers stormed ashore. “I guess we made it because we went in as a team. We didn’t fight as individuals trying to save our own lives but rather as one unit trying to save everyone’s life,” he said.
Unbeknownst to the grunts in the mud, by Day 5 Operation Fortitude South had paid dividends. This gambit succeeded in convincing Hitler and his high command the June 6 landings were merely a diversion masking a main landing still to come at Pas-de-Calais, the fourth largest port in France. While the German 15th Army waited for General George S. Patton’s phantom army to show, Mulberry harbours were assembled off the coast of Normandy to speed troops, equipment and all the supplies of war.
On Day 5 Normandy had yet to be won, but 323 days later Hitler would be dead and a week and a day after that Germany capitulated. You may like Ike or not but we should all be glad he was able to deliver the better of his two speeches.
America is a land of divisions, and that didn’t begin with the election of Donald Trump or Barack Obama. The genius of a functioning democracy is that it provides a set of rules whereby people with many differences can still not only live together but also prosper together.
We live in a glib, overly aggressive, overly shallow, narcissistic, neurotic society if we’re to believe our phones or some of our politicians. “Doomscrolling” is freshly minted jargon we don’t doubt will wheedle its way into American dictionaries soon.
We think people have had enough with government actors and agencies that keep telling us they “take these things seriously” whenever they are found wanting in their jobs. The incompetence is not going to be fixed with a cliché.
Vox clamantis in deserto” means the voice of one crying out in the wilderness. It’s Dartmouth College’s motto, but it sounds about right for Peter Mithoefer, who wrote The Dartmouth recently as executor of the estate of Robert Keeler, Class of 1936, who died in 2022.
To believe proponents of recreational marijuana, attitudes have changed, all our neighbors are doing it, and what better way to empty our jails and grow budgets than reframe drug abuse as a needed tax stream.