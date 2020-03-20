With all the time many of us are having to spend away from work and school, at least we can now squeeze in a few minutes to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census. We did ours the other day.

On the plus side, the government website is user-friendly and fast. No Obamacare or unemployment security web crashes here. Nor were the questions complicated, although the one about race was a bit of a puzzler.

In past decades, if you weren’t African-American or one of another dozen or so specific ethnic or racial classifications, the census form offered one choice: white.

But now under “white” you are asked to be more specific.

Says Uncle Sam: “The category ‘White’ includes all individuals who identify with one or more nationalities or ethnic groups originating in Europe, the Middle East, or North Africa. These groups include, but are not limited to, German, Irish, English, Italian, Lebanese, Egyptian, Polish, French, Iranian, Slavic, Cajun, and Chaldean.”

As proud as some Americans are and should be of their ancestral roots, others may be fuzzy on the family history. Apart from confirming that we are made up from peoples from all over God’s creation, we’re not sure what the government expects to gain from this hand-me-down information.

Whatever it is, we doubt Teddy Roosevelt would be pleased. He thought Americans, no matter their ethnicity or place of origin, should identify with just one nationality: American.

“The one absolutely certain way of bringing this nation to ruin, of preventing all possibility of its continuing to be a nation at all, would be to permit it to become a tangle of squabbling nationalities — an intricate knot of German-Americans, Irish-Americans, English-Americans, French-Americans, Scandinavian-Americans, or Italian-Americans — each preserving its separate nationality, each at heart feeling more sympathy with Europeans of that nationality than with the other citizens of the American Republic.”

Wow. Them would be fighting words today, as would Roosevelt’s insistence that, “We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language...”

Meanwhile, we have President Trump taking much heat for referring to COVID-19 as “the Chinese virus.”

Whether he sticks with that one or again remembers that Chinese boss Xi Jinping is his very close friend remains to be seen. But those who object to the term should be happy that he isn’t calling it the Yellow Peril.

Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Editorials

Forester Paul Bofinger: NH is greener place, thanks to him

Paul Bofinger, who died last week in Concord at age 86, had slipped quietly from his public presence years ago. Few people today may recognize the name, but Bofinger had a lot to do with the New Hampshire green spaces and vast forest tracts that many of us take for granted today.

Editorials

Assessing assessors: Manchester's chance to save expense

The Manchester aldermanic meeting scheduled for Tuesday night has, like a lot of things, been postponed due to the COVID-19 challenges. That should provide the aldermen and Mayor Joyce Craig with time to consider carefully an issue regarding the Board of Assessors.

Saturday, March 14, 2020
Editorials

Boys will be girls: PC trounces biology in NH House vote

  • Editorial
  • Updated

It was disappointing but not surprising that the Democrat-led House of Representatives rejected a bill last week to protect girls’ sports for girls. Rep. Mark Pearson of Hampstead did his best in arguing for the girls; but the politically correct (and biologically wrong) crowd must have its way.

Editorials

Sanctuary in Lebanon: 'The Americans are coming!'

  • Editorial
  • Updated

While it remains unclear just how Hillsborough County wants to cooperate, or not, with U.S. immigration authorities, the voters in Lebanon have made it clear. They not only won’t cooperate, but they have instructed their community to blow the whistle if they hear that the feds may be coming.

Friday, March 13, 2020
Editorials

Get it right, please: Trump trips; NH hides useful info

  • Updated

Making things as clear as they can, as quickly as they can, in connection with the new coronavirus is important on the part of government officials at all levels. The President’s televised address Wednesday night failed to do so. New Hampshire’s own information sharing also seems a bit wobbly.

Editorials

Postpone Legislature: Setting the right NH example

With New Hampshire having the largest legislative body of all 50 states, and with the average age of its members being a wee bit on the high side, it would seem to us that the Legislature would be a leading candidate for postponing its full sessions for a while.

Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Editorials

NH information, please: More, not less, is important now

  • Updated

We will hope for the best regarding the “joint information center” that the state was opening Tuesday morning to deal with COVID-19 (the disease caused by the new coronavirus). As we understand it, the center will both push out information as well as handle inquiries from the news media.

Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Saturday, March 07, 2020
Editorials

Leave of their senses: A mandate, funded by an income tax

  • Editorial

One of the keys to New Hampshire’s economic success has been its deserved reputation for keeping government out of the private sector’s business as much as possible. Another, of course, has been a steadfast refusal to saddle us with a broadbased sales or income tax.