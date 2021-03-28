We sympathize with Hudson neighbors of the sprawling Green Meadows golf complex, which appears headed for development as a huge warehouse for Amazon and other companies. When the (usually) peaceful sounds of golfers and birds are to be replaced by construction noise and steady traffic, it is not something to look forward to, despite the likely overall tax benefits to the town.
But the development company appears to be following proper procedure and the town planning board appears to be following its rules. Claims of conflict of interest on the board’s part, judging from last week’s public hearing, lack substance.
Opponents of the project also struck out when they asked Gov. Chris Sununu to get involved with issues they have raised. Not surprisingly, the governor declined. He is pro-business, for one thing. Bringing new jobs and tax revenue to New Hampshire are part of his DNA.
What was a bit of a surprise was Sununu telling opponents that “the State of New Hampshire is a local control state and therefore has a limited role in the approval process for the project.”
We understand what he meant: you have local ordinances and planning processes that govern such matters. But localities have such rules and processes only because they have been granted to them by state law. New Hampshire has no “home rule.” If it did, the local opposition to the Northern Pass project, for example, would have spiked that plan long before the state Site Evaluation Committee did so.