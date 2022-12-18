They haven’t got it quite right but Manchester School Board members are ahead of the State of New Hampshire in how one chooses a private firm for a big project.

The school board is looking for a firm to help it reshape the city’s school buildings. Last week, it chose three firms to bid on the project. The bids will be opened in public next month.

Friday, December 16, 2022

Pot on the roads: Sobering study

Pot pushers promoting yet another New Hampshire legalization bill will no doubt ignore a new national highway safety study. They do so at our peril.

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Be careful: Beneath the beauty

New Hampshire’s mountains, particularly the presidential range, have been attracting casual tourists and expert climbers alike for two centuries. They are a source of great beauty and inspiration — and a scene of countless mishaps and tragedy.

A toke tax: Money for everything!

Proponents again pushing pot for New Hampshire are apparently toking different varieties themselves. Either that or the pot of gold at the end of their rainbow is too big to lift.

Sunday, December 11, 2022
Friday, December 09, 2022
Wednesday, December 07, 2022