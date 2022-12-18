The three firms will presumably be identified at that time. But why the wait? The sooner the public knows more about them, the better.
Manchester is still ahead of the state. Before choosing three final bidders, the school district issued a request for qualifications. Imagine that! The district thinks the companies that want to oversee a project with major implications for the citizens ought to prove that they have the wherewithal to do what they say.
The state is claiming that Laconia officials were part of “the process.” But those officials say they were not involved in actually seeing if the developer is in fact qualified.
State Administrative Services head Charles Arlinghaus has said that the state did indeed check. That’s not quite what he told Laconia in October.
He said the developer’s qualifications were “of particular interest to the state.” We would hope so. But he then seemed to pass off the real due diligence to the real estate broker that found the developer.
He said the state relied on the broker to check the qualifications. “There were a number of people who looked at things,” he said.
Gov. Chris Sununu was all set to accept a $21 million check and be done with the long-vexing issue of the large tract that once housed (and warehoused) young people with special needs.
The Executive Council needs to do its own thorough vetting to assure itself — and the citizens in Laconia and statewide — that this deal has a good chance of succeeding.
