The “D” in Democratic Party, its new U.S. House leader says, stands for “Deliver.”
Is Rep. Hakeem Jeffries referring to the demand of highway robbers back in Merry Olde England? They would step out from behind a tree, point their pistol or musket at the stage driver, and demand “stand and deliver!”
Deliver the valuables, in other words.
Or is he referencing a slightly more modern era, the days of Boss Tweed, when Tweed’s minions would deliver foodstuffs or a city job in exchange for the poor man’s vote?
It may be a bit of both. But for now the “D” stands for “Diminished” as House Republicans have finally taken control.
We don’t expect much from Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Company, but that’s OK. The “R” in Republican ought to stand for “Restraint” as in restraining President Joe Biden from spending too many more trillions of dollars in the next two years. But “R” can also stand for “Ridiculous.” Time will tell.
Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella owe it to the people of New Hampshire to explain just what they did and why concerning a serious allegation made against Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn. So, too, does Quinn need to explain his actions, as alleged by a subordinate.
We must have missed the memo. Certainly U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan and the New Hampshire Democratic Party have long since returned and renounced the sizable donations they each received last year from alleged FTX crypto scammer Sam Bankman-Fried?
Nashua’s Ward 4 is said to be the most Democratic district in the Gate City. We are guessing this is a measurement of voter registration. Perhaps ward residents might want to welcome in some Republicans.
Manchester’s Health Department has received $300,000 with which it has created a new position to lead the city’s response to drug-related overdoses and fatalities. The city’s serious drug problem has been around for years. Has no one been leading the response until now?
We have experienced times in which the power went off at Christmas and/or Thanksgiving. It’s not much fun. So we have some understanding of what it was like for many Granite Staters over this past weekend.
To know Judy Reardon was to admire her intellect, passion, and determination. And if you were on the other side of a political issue, it was to know you had a formidable opponent. Win or lose a battle, though, there were no hard feelings when all was said and done.