The people of Nashua may soon be rescued from the burden of being governed by a board of aldermen. A couple of board members want to change to a city council.

What’s the difference? In governance, there is none. In fact, Alderman Richard Dowd says the proposal appears to be fixing something that isn’t broken.

But Dowd is apparently just not hip to the latest in the world of political correctness.

A change, explains Alderman Ben Clemons, “strikes a balance where we need to, in my opinion, stand with the LGBTQ community.”

You see, Nashuans, you need to stand with the people pushing a “transgenda.” This is the same set that is crying discrimination over attempts to limit girls sports teams to girl athletes and insisting on letting boys who “self-identify” as girls use the girls’ restrooms.

There are currently seven women on the 15-member Nashua Board of Aldermen. In the past, some women on the board have preferred to be called “alderwoman” or “alderperson” and they have been accommodated.

But that’s not nearly good enough for some. You either climb aboard their PC train and comply with the name change or you get run over by it. Alderman Shoshanna Kelly says that citing tradition as a reason to keep the aldermanic board is “the coward’s way out.”

