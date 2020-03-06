The people of Nashua may soon be rescued from the burden of being governed by a board of aldermen. A couple of board members want to change to a city council.
What’s the difference? In governance, there is none. In fact, Alderman Richard Dowd says the proposal appears to be fixing something that isn’t broken.
But Dowd is apparently just not hip to the latest in the world of political correctness.
A change, explains Alderman Ben Clemons, “strikes a balance where we need to, in my opinion, stand with the LGBTQ community.”
You see, Nashuans, you need to stand with the people pushing a “transgenda.” This is the same set that is crying discrimination over attempts to limit girls sports teams to girl athletes and insisting on letting boys who “self-identify” as girls use the girls’ restrooms.
There are currently seven women on the 15-member Nashua Board of Aldermen. In the past, some women on the board have preferred to be called “alderwoman” or “alderperson” and they have been accommodated.
But that’s not nearly good enough for some. You either climb aboard their PC train and comply with the name change or you get run over by it. Alderman Shoshanna Kelly says that citing tradition as a reason to keep the aldermanic board is “the coward’s way out.”
The news about two Democrats of interest in New Hampshire came on the same day this week. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended her bid for the presidential nomination and Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan said she won’t be seeking a new term on the Democratic National Committee.
Attorneys are supposed to represent their clients, which is what a defense lawyer was attempting to do last week in arguing for an early parole for one of the men convicted in the murder conspiracy that targeted a handyman in a Deerfield barn 15 years ago.
What gives with the New Hampshire ACLU? We were under the impression that the vaunted defender of civil liberties was also a defender of the people’s right to know regarding matters that affect the public. Something about openness in government, etc.
We were apparently rushing the season with a Sunday editorial on the death of Democratic legislators’ plans for a New Hampshire ski tax.
Someone working for the U.S. Department of Labor thinks New Hampshire ski areas need more adult supervision. We think the ski areas are doing pretty well; but we are not so sure about the Labor Department.
Opponents of a New Hampshire House bill that would prevent boys from playing on girls’ athletic teams say that this would be “discrimination.” We agree. The bill would “discriminate” in favor of allowing girls to compete against girls.
Absent the federal government swooping in and shutting them down, this should be a great weekend for New Hampshire ski areas.
If New Hampshire nanny state partisans have their way, you will soon be fastening your seat belt not because you choose to, but because you are ordered to. It kind of makes driving around with “Live Free or Die” on your license plates a bit ironic, no?
It’s not just seat belts that the Democrats in the Legislature want big government to handle for you, it’s also what they can ask your children without your permission.
He reportedly denied it later, but back in the day when he was a famous criminal, Willie Sutton was asked why he robbed banks. Because, he answered, that’s where the money is.
You gotta love New Hampshire. Well, you don’t, but we find the Granite State’s quirks and oddities a sign of creativeness if nothing else.
Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada thinks that state should replace New Hampshire in presidential primary order because Nevada is more diverse and thus more representative of the nation.
We will never stop needing occasional reminders of the good, and good people, in this world. Our Sunday News had one such story this week.
Some of the people pushing the latest “assisted suicide” legislation in New Hampshire are no doubt well-meaning. Others? Not so much.
Debating U.S. immigration policy is one thing. But there should be no dispute when it comes to illegal aliens who traffic in lethal drugs. They should be deported.
Retired might well be a synonym for an early demise. “Repotting” or “retooling” might bring new and extended life.