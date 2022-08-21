Far be it from us to fault a politician or talking head merely for jumping to the wrong conclusion or confusing names or titles. A rookie reporter here once covered a City Hall committee meeting where a city official sat in an alderman’s regular seat, nameplate shining. The resulting story quoted “alderman so-and-so” instead of the chief of police.
So we can let it pass when a congressional candidate in North Carolina confuses “banana republic” nations with the Banana Republic clothing stores. Former college football player Bo Hines said that the government raid on Donald Trump’s home had the U.S. being compared to “banana republics.” But he said that was an insult to “Banana Republics across the country.”
At the same time, more than one talking head has mixed up the name of the federal judge who OK’d the Trump search warrant. That would be Judge Bruce Reinholt, whose name sounds a lot like Judge Reinhold, the movie actor.
Oh, well. And then there was Whoopi Goldberg who once famously opined that Jill Biden, whose husband was running for president, would make a heck of a surgeon general. After all, said Whoopi, she is a “hell of a doctor. She’s an amazing doctor.”
Now the First Lady, Jill Biden has a doctorate in education. We don’t believe she makes house calls.
In the Sept. 13 primary, Barbara Griffin will get our vote to be the new state senator from District 16, which includes her hometown of Goffstown as well as Ward 1 in Manchester. New this year under redistricting, Candia is included. Raymond and Hooksett round out the district.
Unless the Wyoming polls are terribly wrong (Dewey defeats Truman), word will have come late Tuesday night that Liz Cheney has lost the Republican congressional primary in that state. As is the case with some here in New Hampshire, there are folks in Wyoming whose misplaced loyalty to Donald…
Among the candidates spouting the Trump line here in New Hampshire is one Karoline Leavitt. Perhaps because she herself isn’t old enough to be in Congress quite yet, her glossy campaign “literature” reflects little substance and no depth.
The trial in Coös County of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy ended last week with a jury acquitting the Ukrainian national of manslaughter and negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcycle riders and passengers three years ago. The post-verdict criticism by Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General …
The historic inflation in America today is largely the result of incredible overspending by the federal government, particularly President Joe Biden’s “go big” American Rescue Plan pushed through at the start of his term. Former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, among others, warned …
It is good to see at least a few prominent Democrats speaking out against their party’s current interfering in Republican primary races on behalf of the very candidates they deplore — the disciples of Donald Trump and his phony 2020 election steal strategy. The tactic is worthy of Trump himself.