Plastic bag foes, meet the coronavirus. (But don’t shake its hand.)

With the legislature again considering a ban on single-use plastic shopping bags, and Raymond townsfolk voting on the matter next week, fans of the ban may have some more explaining to do.

They urge consumers to ditch the plastic and bring home the bacon in their own reuseable shopping bags. But it has been pointed out that those bags can carry not only your groceries or other goods but also a host of germs.

Comes now the concerns over a coronavirus that can live on surfaces and whose symptoms may not present themselves for weeks after someone has become infected.

See that lady in front of you at the checkout line, the one who has just placed her three lavender-colored canvas bags on the counter? Should you accept her assurance that she steam cleans those bags after every use? Or should you have the cashier spray down the counter before she checks you through?

Foes of single-use plastic cite their worries about the environment; but the public’s health is also part of the environment.

The environment in Raymond may get a bit testy if a plastics ban is adopted. While the town has no power to enforce a ban, merchants pressured into playing along could lose customers.

State grocery and retail associations think consumers and merchants should be allowed to make their own decisions about paper, plastic, or floral print. We agree.

