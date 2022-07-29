A memorial service for Dick Hamilton was, fittingly, scheduled for Friday morning in Franconia Notch, in which the Old Man of the Mountain presided for centuries from his lofty perch up on Cannon Mountain. But the question is, was the service to be held in Profile Plaza or Profiler Plaza?
The name of Dick Hamilton was inseparable from the notch and the Old Man for decades. The former would bid “good night” to the latter as he drove through the notch after another day of promoting North Country tourism. Like many Granite Staters, Hamilton was crushed when the Old Man toppled and fell to pieces down the mountain’s rocky cliffs on May 3, 2003.
But rather than simply mourn, Hamilton took the lead in finding a way to remember the Old Man. It resulted in a plaza that is situated below Cannon Mountain near the suitably named Profile Lake. The Old Man Legacy Fund organized the sale of individual commemorative bricks that form a part of the plaza. Funds were also used for the cleverly-fashioned steel “profilers” rods at the plaza. When visitors stand just so behind one of these poles, they get a pretty good picture of what the Old Man looked like and just where the work of nature (or was it God?) positioned him on the mountainside.
Back to our question: Just what is the plaza’s name? Some travel sites refer to “Profile Plaza.” Others call it “Profiler Plaza.” In fact, the latter term is on a plaque near the plaza and on an explainer board.
The Old Man Legacy Fund website also refers to “Profiler Plaza” but in its newly-added notice of Dick Hamilton’s death, “Profile Plaza” is the operative term.
“Profiler” is suitable for the steel viewer devices but otherwise the word sounds to us like an FBI crime analyst.
“Profile Plaza” is more descriptive of the site, but we repeat our suggestion from last Sunday. The site ought to be renamed “Dick Hamilton Plaza” in honor of the man who did such much for North Country tourism for so many years.
