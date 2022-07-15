If you ask a Democrat you’ll find that inflation comes from greed. Ask a Republican and you’ll find it comes from Joe Biden. Regardless of its origin, all can agree that it has arrived.
Inflation happens when spending outstrips production. When an economy has too much money and not enough stuff to buy with it, prices rise. In a capitalist society what is then supposed to happen is price spurs production until a balance is reached. American political leaders have a different approach. When the barn is on fire, just add gasoline.
New Hampshire is ending its fiscal year with a $400 million revenue surplus and the sharks are circling like there’s chum in the water. Republicans will want this money returned to the taxpayer; Democrats would have it whacked up between government agencies and NGOs, ostensibly to aid those in greatest need. Unfortunately, both tactics fuel inflation simply because the money gets spent.
If New Hampshire truly has a treasure chest filled with gold to wager, we’d suggest the best bet is paying down debt at both the state and local level.
The state owes more than $8 billion and our towns and cities owe about $2.7 billion more. We can invest in a brighter tomorrow by owing less today.
Spending this surplus to cushion a select few from rising prices will only make prices rise further still for all. It’s like building dikes along a swollen river to control flooding. The land still floods, and even more intensely, but in the unprotected areas downstream.
A national study reports that New Hampshire drivers are among the best in the nation, No. 4 according to Smart Asset. It bases this on such data as the percentage of drivers who carry insurance, the number of fatals per million miles traveled, and arrests for drunk driving.
Way too much of the taxpayers’ money (some $1.9 trillion) was approved by Congress last year in the name of countering the COVID pandemic. President Joe Biden’s plans for yet more such spending have, for now, been spiked.
Major League Baseball has determined that the good people of Manchester should pay half of a $5.6 million bill to bring its minor league ballpark up to new “standards” determined by baseball’s bosses. These include larger clubhouses for the players, weight rooms, bullpens, improved lighting,…
We don’t want it to go by without giving credit to the Moore Center for its recent annual garden party fundraiser. It did itself proud with the selection of this year’s honorees, Ellie and David Cochran.
It can hardly be classified as a “debate,” but this week’s Republican U.S. Senate primary scrum at the Institute of Politics was the first occasion we have had to compare and contrast five candidates who wish to compete against incumbent U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in November.