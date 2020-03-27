Our late publisher, William Loeb, doesn’t rest easy, according to some right-wingtip critics of our opinion pages.

They didn’t like a recent Mona Charen column that excoriated the GOP’s winner-take-all rules that helped pave the way for the Trump presidency. Charen, herself a conservative and no shrinking violet, let red hats and Republicans have both barrels.

“By elevating Trump, they violated their sacred responsibility. Before considerations of policy or identity or history or ‘fight,’ voters must ask themselves whether the person to whom they are granting the powers of the presidency is fit to handle an emergency. If the answer is even a bit uncertain, that person must be ruled out,” she wrote.

Then came the letters, informing us that our late boss was spinning like a top at the column. To which we respond: Wrong! (Exclamation point dedicated to letter writers across the political spectrum who LOVE them almost as much as they like writing IN ALL CAPS!)

As a newspaperman, Loeb knew — as any good bookie will tell you — that you don’t make money on the win, you make it on the action. Loeb welcomed all points of view to the table. He knew that’s how you keep an audience interested, engaged, and informed.

To do otherwise is to pretend you have all the answers and nobody — except maybe Donald Trump — has all the answers.

If William Loeb is upset now it may be because of the money that we don’t have but that we are spending anyway. Having run up titanic-sized deficits for decades, the country has now hit an iceberg called COVID-19.

Surely intervention is necessary but two trillion dollars on top of the $23,000,000,000,000 already owed? The Uncle Sam of World War II bond posters isn’t the man he once was. The price we will pay for all this, sooner or later, is going to have us all spinning.

Monday, March 23, 2020
Sunday, March 22, 2020
Dealing with the pandemic

The reality as well as the projections for the immediate future of the COVID-19 pandemic make it clear that returning to business as usual in New Hampshire and the nation is not right around the corner. But getting to that corner is vital.

Friday, March 20, 2020
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Forester Paul Bofinger: NH is greener place, thanks to him

Paul Bofinger, who died last week in Concord at age 86, had slipped quietly from his public presence years ago. Few people today may recognize the name, but Bofinger had a lot to do with the New Hampshire green spaces and vast forest tracts that many of us take for granted today.

Assessing assessors: Manchester's chance to save expense

The Manchester aldermanic meeting scheduled for Tuesday night has, like a lot of things, been postponed due to the COVID-19 challenges. That should provide the aldermen and Mayor Joyce Craig with time to consider carefully an issue regarding the Board of Assessors.

Saturday, March 14, 2020
Boys will be girls: PC trounces biology in NH House vote

It was disappointing but not surprising that the Democrat-led House of Representatives rejected a bill last week to protect girls’ sports for girls. Rep. Mark Pearson of Hampstead did his best in arguing for the girls; but the politically correct (and biologically wrong) crowd must have its way.

Sanctuary in Lebanon: 'The Americans are coming!'

While it remains unclear just how Hillsborough County wants to cooperate, or not, with U.S. immigration authorities, the voters in Lebanon have made it clear. They not only won’t cooperate, but they have instructed their community to blow the whistle if they hear that the feds may be coming.

Friday, March 13, 2020
Get it right, please: Trump trips; NH hides useful info

Making things as clear as they can, as quickly as they can, in connection with the new coronavirus is important on the part of government officials at all levels. The President’s televised address Wednesday night failed to do so. New Hampshire’s own information sharing also seems a bit wobbly.