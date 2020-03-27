Our late publisher, William Loeb, doesn’t rest easy, according to some right-wingtip critics of our opinion pages.
They didn’t like a recent Mona Charen column that excoriated the GOP’s winner-take-all rules that helped pave the way for the Trump presidency. Charen, herself a conservative and no shrinking violet, let red hats and Republicans have both barrels.
“By elevating Trump, they violated their sacred responsibility. Before considerations of policy or identity or history or ‘fight,’ voters must ask themselves whether the person to whom they are granting the powers of the presidency is fit to handle an emergency. If the answer is even a bit uncertain, that person must be ruled out,” she wrote.
Then came the letters, informing us that our late boss was spinning like a top at the column. To which we respond: Wrong! (Exclamation point dedicated to letter writers across the political spectrum who LOVE them almost as much as they like writing IN ALL CAPS!)
As a newspaperman, Loeb knew — as any good bookie will tell you — that you don’t make money on the win, you make it on the action. Loeb welcomed all points of view to the table. He knew that’s how you keep an audience interested, engaged, and informed.
To do otherwise is to pretend you have all the answers and nobody — except maybe Donald Trump — has all the answers.
If William Loeb is upset now it may be because of the money that we don’t have but that we are spending anyway. Having run up titanic-sized deficits for decades, the country has now hit an iceberg called COVID-19.
Surely intervention is necessary but two trillion dollars on top of the $23,000,000,000,000 already owed? The Uncle Sam of World War II bond posters isn’t the man he once was. The price we will pay for all this, sooner or later, is going to have us all spinning.